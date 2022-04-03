Power Transformer Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast : 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 10:57:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Power Transformer Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Power Transformer Market is valued approximately at USD 27.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period. Power transformer is a type of transformer used primarily to collect electric power from the low voltage generator and transmit it via the power grid network through distribution channels. It forms a core part of the power grid and helps to transmit power from one network to the other without frequency changes. In the transmission of electricity, power transformers play a vital function. Further, factors responsible for the growth of the global power transformer market are the growing consumption of energy, the increasing emphasis on renewable electricity generation, the introduction of smart grids and smart transformers, and the replacement of existing aging power transformers. As the energy sector is a key indicator of economic development, countries are investing in improving their energy infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for electricity. Also, as per Center for strategic and International Studies, The China's National Energy Administration (NEA) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) are also planning to spend more than $360 billion on developing renewable energy and creating 13 million jobs in the sector by 2020. Investments involve new projects for the power grid that incorporate electricity generated by renewable energy into the main grid. Rise in the production of renewable energy, such as hydro, wind, and solar, are major drivers of the global power transformer market. For Instance It is also anticipated that moving towards the need for safe and reliable electricity, coupled with rapid urbanization and investment in new power grids and renewable energy, high demand for electricity and the replacement of old units, especially in developing countries such as India and China, would contribute to the growth of the power transformer market. However, compared to traditional distribution transformers, power transformers are costly impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the industrial group involves the adoption of these transformers in captive power plants and for power generation in manufacturing industries would create Opportunity for Power Transformer market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111663

The regional analysis of global Power Transformer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising government spending and efforts to develop the power infrastructure & capabilities, demand for power transformers is expected to boost in the region. In the future, MEA will also experience moderate growth. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Refurbishment demand for existing grid infrastructure and rising infrastructural spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Transformer market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Core

Shell

By Application:

Generation Step-up

Transmission

By Voltage:

100-200kV

200-400 kV

Above 400 kV

by End Use:

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111663

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Power Transformer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Power Transformer Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Power Transformer Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Power Transformer Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Power Transformer Market, by Voltage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Power Transformer Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Power Transformer Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Power Transformer Market Dynamics

3.1. Power Transformer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Power Transformer Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Power Transformer Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Power Transformer Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Power Transformer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Power Transformer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Core

5.4.2. Shell

Chapter 6. Global Power Transformer Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Power Transformer Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Power Transformer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Power Transformer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Generation Step-up

6.4.2. Transmission

For more information about this report visit: Power Transformer Market "

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Power Transformer Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast : 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.