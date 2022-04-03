TGORV Debuts Premiere Off-Grid Addition in Exclusive Deal With Mission Overland

Mission Overland Summit
Long-standing and award-winning "TGORV" (The Great Outdoors RV CO) is bringing a new experience to Colorado with the announcement of their partnership with North American leader in off-grid and overlanding trailers, Mission Overland. The 2022 RVBusiness Top RV Debut trailer, Summit, and its up-and-coming larger sister, the Approach, is packed with unique, custom features and a beefy, top-of-the-line build that challenges traditional RV standards.
"We could not be more excited to expand our off-grid offerings with Mission Overland. From the Timbren axle-less suspension to the completely protected underbelly, to the 76" standing height with the roof up, this product is a winner." Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV, speaks to the build of the trailers and the partnership itself. "We truly appreciate the leadership of this company and its vision for the future. We look forward to a long-term, strong relationship that is completely focused on the customer experience."
Mission Overland's focus on freedom in design and features that enhance the camping experience allow campers to further connect with the outdoors piqued initial interest, and the partnership only grew from there.
Aaron Boring, President of Mission Overland speaks further of the announcement: "I can't express how thrilled Mission Overland is to partner with The Great Outdoors RV. Being a highly respected dealership that shares our philosophy on providing the best customer experience and customer service possible is the perfect match for us and our customers."
The Great Outdoors RV is located at 11521 21st Street in Greeley, Colorado, off HWY 34 and HWY 257. Their store hours for Sales, Service, and Parts & Accessories are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
About The Great Outdoors RV:
Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally-owned RV retailer based out of Greeley, Colorado. In business for 15 years, TGORV has built the fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products, exceptional service, and their customers, one happy camper at a time. The company's mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers.
The Great Outdoors RV
Matthew Brown, General Manager
mbrown@tgorv.com
970.313.4337
www.tgorv.com
