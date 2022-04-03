Telos Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Telos To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Telos Corporation ("Telos" or the "Company") TLS and reminds investors of the April 8, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth emerged during Telos' third quarter 2021 earnings call on November 15, 2021, causing Telos' stock price to fall and investors to suffer substantial losses. On that call, Telos announced that it was not expecting the TSA PreCheck contract "to deliver meaningful sales this year." The Company also disclosed that it was not including revenue from the CMS contract in the company's 2022 outlook.

In response to these revelations, Telos' stock price fell $6.84 per share, or more than 28%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

