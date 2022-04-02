Ethereum (ETH) & Polygon (MATIC) Up 10% As Explora Chain (EXPL) Enters Its Exciting Presale

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 02:19:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The crypto bull market looks to be back as every major token has increased in value over the past week. With euphoria seemingly back in the space, is now one of the most exciting times to invest in crypto?
Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) have both performed well throughout March and look set for explosive summers whilst the exciting new cryptocurrency, Explora Chain (EXPL) has just begun its presale.
Explora Chain
Ethereum (ETH)
The summer of 2022 is predicted to be one of the best times to be investing in Ethereum (ETH). The long-anticipated release of ETH 2.0 is set to happen, addressing many of the speed and price problems that have plagued the network over the last 18 months.
Despite the meteoric rises of so-called "Ethereum Killers" such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH) managed to remain the second-largest overall cryptocurrency by market cap.
Currently trading at $3,397.07, Ethereum (ETH) is up 12.5% over the past 7 days. With the release of ETH 2.0, many analysts are predicting that the crypto giant could reach at least $10,000 per ETH and eventually overtake Bitcoin (BTC) to become the number one cryptocurrency worldwide.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) has been a popular choice for NFT collectors and sellers alike over the past year due to its extremely low network costs compared to Ethereum (ETH). A 7000% increase in transactions was seen on the Polygon (MATIC) network during the NFT craze.
Polygon (MATIC) actually works in coalition with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain allowing dApps built on the network to vastly benefit from more flexibility whilst regaining the security acquired from Ethereum (ETH).
ETH 2.0 could benefit the use case for Polygon (MATIC) also, resulting in a dramatic price increase that could see the token break into the top 10 and topple its main rivals Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). If it were to reach the same market cap as Solana (SOL) for example, Polygon (MATIC) would be trading at $5.95.
Explora Chain (EXPL)
Explora Chain (EXPL), which has recently begun its presale period, is a versatile platform that provides:
- An NFT marketplace
- Staking opportunities
- P2E gaming
- A launchpad
EXPL tokens are trading at $0.007 per token, with hopes of a quick price increase as more investors enter the market. Given the amount of attention that Explora Chain (EXPL) is receiving, it is expected that the stock will climb soon with the growth predicted to be between 1000-5000%.
The mission of Explora Chain (EXPL) is to improve trade efficiency and security by making it more open, fair, and secure, as well as to build a friendly community that is eager to support new projects.
As Explora Chain (EXPL) is currently in its presale, early investors stand to gain from the increasing value of EXPL token. In addition to this, there are also gains that could come from a range of different utilities the network offers. Investors may increase their revenue streams by staking, participating in play-to-earn games and trading NFTs.
Find Out More Here:
https://presale.explorachain.io/
https://t.me/EXPLORACHAINOFFICIAL
https://twitter.com/ExploraChain
