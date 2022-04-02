Ariva Set for Major Adoption Following Summit in Dubai

Kiel, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2022) - Fast-growing blockchain protocol Ariva was highlighted as one of the key drivers of blockchain technology in the tourism sector at the Blockchain For Travel Summit held in Dubai on March 26, 2022.





Ariva Set for Major Adoption



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

A gathering of key stakeholders in the tourism sector for blockchain

''The Global Tourism Forum Blockchain for Travel Summit'' was organized by Ariva Digital and World Tourism Forum Institute and was supported by Dubai Tourism, which attracted key stakeholders in the tourism sector and top profile speakers. The core focus of the event was to discuss how blockchain could reshape the tourism sector.

Former France President, Francois Hollande, noted that blockchain technology provided an ideal ecosystem to take tourism to the next level. He added that blockchain and cryptocurrency would help governments and private sectors retain important data and shape investment plans in the tourism sector.

"More accurate data created by blockchain and crypto currency payment technologies will help governments and private sectors to shape their investment plans and services on tourism effectively. I think this system will evolve worldwide," Holland added.

Holland further noted that, ''It's all governments and head of states' responsibilities to make travel easier to access for everyone. They need to develop all the conditions to facilitate not only subjects such as health, transportation and security, but also new technologies like blockchain and crypto currencies. Because these technologies can give some elements that allow lower fees to further support travel.''

This sentiment was further echoed by top international development banker, Kaiser Naseem, who noted that blockchain has the potential to improve existing financial products and services.

Europe has taken the lead in terms of blockchain regulations, which makes it ideal for blockchain adoption. Ismail Ertug, a member of the European Parliament, believes that a synergistic relationship would benefit all parties. ''My wish is to set the golden standard for regulations on these new technologies, which should be coming and driven by EU,'' he added.

Jose Ramon Bauza, a member of the European Parliament, also revealed his hope that blockchain can transform different sectors in the EU. Blockchain is an opportunity. The leader of the EU should be advised on these developments. Blockchain can help in every single chain of tourism industry.

Haitham Mattar a major stakeholder and managing director in MEA & South West Asia IHG Hotels & Resorts, also added his thoughts on the state of the tourism industry. There is no hotel operator today that is really meeting the speed of expectations of any owner. Hotel owners, like any business, want to operate from a dashboard of quick information. We're now using artificial intelligence, not only to appease the owners, but to also improve our reservations. It allows guests to make bookings and have confirmations faster - and hopefully gives the owners what they want - easy access to information.

Mattar further added: I dream about hotels without receptionists. The AI helps self-check-in and save guest's time. In today's world even 5 minutes waiting in a line is very long time. Technology helps improve these experiences.

Dr. Michael Gebert, Chairman, European Blockchain Association, also noted the importance of blockchain technology. ''We need to understand blockchain in order to use it."

Ariva cited as a major blockchain solution in the tourism sector

Ariva received praise from keynote speaker Taleb Rifai, who previously served as the United Nations World Tourism Organization Secretary General. Rifai noted that the blockchain protocol was a perfect example of how crypto payments could work in the tourism industry.

''I am sure that crypto will be the new payment model in the tourism industry in the near future, and ARIVA is leading this movement,'' he added. The event was live broadcast on the Ariva digital platform and attracted the attention of the crypto community.

Ariva has emerged as one of the fastest-growing blockchain platforms focusing on the tourism industry. The innovative blockchain protocol has developed an ecosystem divided into key areas - Ariva.World (B2C online crypto travel booking portal) and Ariva.Finance (Crypto payment gateway) and Ariva Wonderland (The World' first Travel Metaverse).

In recent days, it has also achieved significant milestones with the release of Ariva.World where travellers can book travel services with Ariva Coin and stablecoins. Furthermore, Ariva.Finance payment gateway has also been launched, and users can make reservations on Ariva.World directly from the gateway.

Ariva has also developed a mobile application that can be downloaded on the Apple store and Google Play Store. These latest development from Ariva shows the growing popularity of the blockchain protocol.

