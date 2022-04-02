Vow Announces Strategic Investment into Geek Culture Retail Chain

St. Helier, Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2022) - In keeping with its vision of "Changing the world", Vow Currency continues to partner and back products, projects and people who are focused on doing the same in their own unique way. Today Vow; the rapidly growing blockchain project, announces yet another exciting partnership, and strategic investment; this time into UK geek culture retailer, Geek Retreat.





Geek Retreat is a community space, events hub and gaming cafe rolled into one, celebrating "all things geeky" throughout its network of UK stores. Founded in Glasgow in 2013, the franchise already operates an incredible 55 stores in the UK, on average opening another new store each week.

"Within the next five years, gaming, crypto, digital identities and the metaverse will disrupt our lives and psychologies in ways we can't even imagine today," said Bish Smeir, CEO of Vow.

"We are spending more and more time online, resulting in a lessening of human contact," he added.

"Having a safe place for people to play in each others' physical presence will become ever more important. I see Geek Retreat occupying this very unique space which can capitalize on serving a growing human need for community and connection."

As part of the deal, Vow Currency, Geek Retreat and reward-tech pioneer Enigmatic Smile, will team up to develop a customer loyalty app which rewards customers seamlessly with cashback on purchases. By leveraging the power of payment-linked rewards, Geek Retreat customers will automatically earn rewards every time they pay using a linked bank card, Apple Pay or other qualifying payment method. The new loyalty app will be available to Geek Retreat customers in a couple of months.

"The Vow and ES teams consists of experts in payments, tokenomics, blockchain, and reward-tech - as its recent investments have shown. With Vow as a shareholder, we will be able to provide exciting opportunities for innovative growth projects such as our new payment-linked loyalty app," commented Peter Dobson, CEO, Geek Retreat

"There's just no need to carry a plastic loyalty card anymore - customers will be automatically rewarded every time they make a purchase. This is also great for our environmental footprint. At Geek Retreat we are all about creating safe, fun and memorable experiences where people feel like they belong. By making our customers' experience as seamless and intuitive as possible, we are putting loyalty first," Peter concludes.

