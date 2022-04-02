Fenix Launches TK20R V2.0: The Most Popular Tactical Flashlight Just Got Tougher

SHENZHEN, China - April 2, 2022 - (

Fenixlight Limited, a professional provider of mobile lighting tools for more than 20 years in the lighting industry, introduced upgraded Fenix TK20R V2.0, a high-performance rechargeable flashlight but in compact ergonomic shape for perfect grip. The TK20R V2.0 features virtually indestructible Luminus SFT70 LED, intuitive dual rear switch, hidden and inner waterproof USB-C charging port, and proprietary Fenix's innovative APF system.

"Over the past few years, we have been devoted to making a flashlight both compact and powerful, the TK20R V2.0 revolutionizes the idea of a compact, super-bright flashlight for outdoor activities," said Fenix Product Manager, Vincent Tseng.

Checking the officially released specifications, the TK20R V2.0 is capable of projecting 3,000 lumens with a useful and far-reaching beam of 475 meters. Machined from durable aluminum with a textured grip surface, the light measures 25.4 mm in diameter and weighs 204 g, so you can easily hold the light single-handed. And with its dual rear switch, you can just operate the light for momentary-on/off, brightness selection, and strobe. This upgraded model redefines maximum versatility. Use it as an everyday carry light for self-defense or an improvised tactical light for the military - it can tackle either job with authority.

"We heard the complaints from the consumers that the common USB cap is easy to be torn off due to aging. Taking the consumers' voice into consideration, we made the USB Type-C charging port of TK20R V2.0 inner waterproof and concealed, users only reveal it when charging, maintain a clean appearance, and create a dustproof and waterproof seal," said the Product Project Manager, Mattew Leung. "We hope users will be pleasantly surprised when they pick up the TK20R V2.0, 'Yes, this is exactly the flashlight I'm looking for.'"

ABOUT FENIX

Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

