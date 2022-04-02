Fenix Launches TK20R V2.0: The Most Popular Tactical Flashlight Just Got Tougher

Fenixlight Limited, a professional provider of mobile lighting tools for more than 20 years in the lighting industry, introduced upgraded Fenix TK20R V2.0, a high-performance rechargeable flashlight but in compact ergonomic shape for perfect grip. The TK20R V2.0 features virtually indestructible Luminus SFT70 LED, intuitive dual rear switch, hidden and inner waterproof USB-C charging port, and proprietary Fenix's innovative APF system.
"Over the past few years, we have been devoted to making a flashlight both compact and powerful, the TK20R V2.0 revolutionizes the idea of a compact, super-bright flashlight for outdoor activities," said Fenix Product Manager, Vincent Tseng.
Checking the officially released specifications, the TK20R V2.0 is capable of projecting 3,000 lumens with a useful and far-reaching beam of 475 meters. Machined from durable aluminum with a textured grip surface, the light measures 25.4 mm in diameter and weighs 204 g, so you can easily hold the light single-handed. And with its dual rear switch, you can just operate the light for momentary-on/off, brightness selection, and strobe. This upgraded model redefines maximum versatility. Use it as an everyday carry light for self-defense or an improvised tactical light for the military - it can tackle either job with authority.
"We heard the complaints from the consumers that the common USB cap is easy to be torn off due to aging. Taking the consumers' voice into consideration, we made the USB Type-C charging port of TK20R V2.0 inner waterproof and concealed, users only reveal it when charging, maintain a clean appearance, and create a dustproof and waterproof seal," said the Product Project Manager, Mattew Leung. "We hope users will be pleasantly surprised when they pick up the TK20R V2.0, 'Yes, this is exactly the flashlight I'm looking for.'"
ABOUT FENIX
Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.
Available on Fenix-store.com and Fenixlighting.com.
Learn more on Fenixlight.com.
Related Files
Detailed Information about TK20R V2.0.pdf
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.