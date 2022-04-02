Telemonitoring Systems Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry Forecast : 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sat, 02 Apr 2022 09:51:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Telemonitoring Systems Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The telemonitoring systems market was evaluated at USD 2,052.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4,595.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.41% over the forecast period. As telemonitoring refers to the process that comprises the transmission of symptom scores, physiological patient data, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and others, the usage of IoT is significantly driving the new trend in the studied market. Devices, like IoT-enabled medical wearable temperature sensors to transmit data to a central monitoring system remotely, are already being implemented in regions, such as North America. Medical staff is alerted based on trends and thresholds, identifying the patient and room, and can respond accordingly. Further, in countries such as in Europe, it is predicted that the use of IoT in the region may increase almost three-fold between 2017 and 2025, reaching 4.9 billion connected devices, increasing the integration of telemonitoring systems significantly.



- Increasing chronic diseases and the growing aging population​ is driving the market. The global population is aging at a rapid pace, owing to various government initiatives to enhance the longevity revolution. Most developed nations are increasingly observing growth in the number of the aging population. According to the UN data, in 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 or older, and the number is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The world is observing a significant increase in the number of chronic diseases, especially in terms of hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory problems. According to IDF, in 2019, 463 million adults were living with diabetes, and by 2045, this is expected to increase to 700 million. Furthermore, 1 in 5 of the people that are above 65 years are suffering from diabetes. ​

Key Market Trends



Cardiac Telemonitoring System Accounts for Significant Share



- The adoption of telemonitoring in heart ailment patients is anticipated to grow at a steady rate as they reduce the cost by significantly reducing emergency hospitalization, provide continuous monitoring, and patient for accurate treatment. There has been an increasing interest regarding the impact of telemonitoring devices and its ability to reduce the increasing burden of chronic diseases, including chronic cardiovascular disease (CVD), on healthcare systems.

- It is said that CVD is one of the world's largest killers and claims more than 17.5 million lives across the world. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) produces immense health and economic burdens, globally. Across Australia, each year, as many as 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) occur, and unfortunately, the death rate remains at 90%, cementing OHCA as one of the leading causes of death in Australia.​

- Further, telemonitoring may serve as a vital conduit for improving hypertension control and reducing the economic burden that stems from the costly hospital stays that result from acute events related to hypertension.​

- For instance, the LifeWatch MCT 3 Lead is a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) product that detects, records, and wirelessly transmits asymptomatic and symptomatic arrhythmia to clinicians for analysis. The four wearable cardiac electrodes are connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. If an arrhythmia is detected, the smartphone automatically sends the data to a monitoring center for review and notifies a doctor if required.​

- The capability and efficacy delivered by cardiac devices with RPM, specific devices with wireless technology, propelled the management of cardiac device patients to the next level and is also redefining the standard of care for patients with implanted devices. Remote patient management of cardiac devices provides a safe, outcomes-based, and scalable platform for the management of cardiac patients with implantable devices. ​



Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth



- Many Asian countries rely heavily on technology to assist in day-to-day living, from smartphones to smart homes. As technology advances, it brings new opportunities to enhance the well-being and quality of life of its users. Within Asia, India, Japan, and Singapore are emerging as crucial health tech hubs, concentrating many startups and attracting a significant portion of investments.

- As per the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India report, the number of elderly persons in the country is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026. These factors are driving several players to innovate and introduce different telemonitoring solutions in the market.​ For instance, Abbott provides Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) across India, offering patients access to a smartphone-compatible ICM. The technology is designed to further help physicians remotely identify cardiac arrhythmias.

- Furthermore, several companies operating in the Singaporean region are witnessing economic prosperity, with an unprecedented boom in sales. Owing to the surge in demand, many market players are introducing solutions catering to different patient requirements.​ For instance,myHealth Sentinel Pte Ltd is offering TeleMetrix+, which is the first commercial cloud-based telehealth service in the Singapore that enables patient vital signs, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, and temperature, to be remotely monitored and tracked by the doctor.​



Competitive Landscape



The telemonitoring systems market is highly fragmented and competitive, consisting of several major players. Vendors are continually introducing smart medical devices and are investing massively toward the development of next-generation healthcare IT along with the partnership, mergers, etc. Vendors are competing based on the quality of telemonitoring systems and solutions, along with services and advanced characteristics. Key players are Abbott Laboratories, Care Innovations LLC​, etc. Recent developments in the market are -​

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

