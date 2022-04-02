Isoamyl Acetate Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand Forecast : 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sat, 02 Apr 2022 09:38:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Isoamyl Acetate Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global isoamyl acetate market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is growing personal care industry in the Asia-Pacific region.



- By end-user industry, food and beverage industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Personal Care Industry



- Cosmetics and personal care are one of the major applications of isoamyl acetate. Isoamyl acetate is used in cosmetics and personal care products primarily in nail varnish application and removal as it has good solvency.

Enquire before purchasing this report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113230

- With the increasing number of new beauty products and the concern for good appearance, has led to the significant rise in the market for beauty products and cosmetics. The Asia-Pacific region has become the largest consumer and producer of isoamyl acetate. The production has reached high levels, and the region has become a significant hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States.

- The market in the countries, such as South Korea and Indonesia, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products, due to growth in the cosmetics market.

- The global skin care market is expected to grow at an average rate of around 5% annually. The industry has witnessed a shift from demand from older consumers to a growing younger consumer base. People are increasingly becoming more self-aware about themselves has hence started using skin care at an increasingly young age in order to delay the signs of aging.

- Owing to all these factors, the market for isoamyl acetate is likely to grow across the world during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a share of more than 45%. With growing food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in the countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of isoamyl acetate is increasing in the region.

- China, one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, is not yet mature. The combined forces of economic and demographic development, government stimulus, enhanced health awareness among the public, market consolidation, and improved R&D capabilities may help the country in maturing into a sophisticated market within the next decade.

- At present, penetration of personal care products in India is comparatively lower when compared to developed or even other developing economies. However, improving economic environment and increasing purchasing power of the Indian population is expected to increase the adoption of personal care products in the country.

- According to a report published by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry in the country is expected to reach more than USD 10 billion by 2021, at an estimated growth rate of 5%-6% annually. The personal care and cosmetics sector in India is expected to register continuous growth, with increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India.

- Due to all such factors, the market for isoamyl acetate in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113230



Competitive Landscape



The isoamyl acetate market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Dow, and Chemoxy International Ltd, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Personal Care Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Analysis

Request For Full Report >> Isoamyl Acetate Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Isoamyl Acetate Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand Forecast : 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.