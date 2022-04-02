Privacy Next to Trend in Crypto Following NFTs and the Metaverse - Horizen (ZEN), Status (SNT) & Secure Crypto Token (SECR) Pave the Way

Japan, Japan, Sat, 02 Apr 2022 09:37:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- While the development of social media revolutionised society, Web 2.0 failed to protect our fundamental rights to data privacy and confidentiality



Crypto 'trends' that have gone viral in the past, such as NFTs and the Metaverse, tend to depict revolutionary advances in Web 3.0 that have the potential to change the way we live. NFTs, for example, have a lot of potential for next-generation music ownership, licensing, and publishing, as well as for purchasing digital land in virtual worlds. NFTs may provide access to special sales or limited-edition products in the future, experts predict. Similarly, the Metaverse's future may lead to the creation of a digital, alternate world that can be used for a variety of personal and professional purposes.

Early investors who put their money into NFT and metaverse-related crypto projects before they became mainstream saw massive returns, with some becoming millionaires as a result. As a result, spotting cryptos that aid in the growth of a new trend can quickly lead to crypto fortune. So, why is privacy thought to go viral next?

While the development of social media revolutionised society, Web 2.0 failed to protect our fundamental rights to data privacy and confidentiality. Large, powerful corporations began snatching up our personal information and using it to target us with personalised ads, algorithms, and most shockingly, even sway our political decisions. Although the public was outraged when these allegations were made public, it wasn't enough to make us boycott Web 2.0 technology.

Then Web 3.0 appeared. "Web 3.0" was coined in 2014 by DeFi magnate Gavin Wood, who described it as a "decentralised online ecosystem based on the blockchain." Web 3.0's popularity skyrocketed by the end of 2021, thanks to the enthusiasm of crypto enthusiasts and investments from high-profile technologists and businesses. Andreessen Horowitz executives travelled to Washington, D.C. last October to lobby for Web 3.0 as a possible solution to policymakers' ongoing concerns about web regulation and data privacy.

Given the foregoing, it's highly likely that as more people recognise Web 3.0's potential, cryptos that focus on privacy and confidentiality will pique public interest and attract investors. Continue reading to learn why Horizen (ZEN), Status (SNT), and Secure Crypto Token (SECR), which is currently in pre-sale, are predicted to boom next.

Horizen (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) has been steadily rising in price over the last month, and it may be approaching its next peak. It has a market capitalization of around $500 million, and trading volume has dropped by nearly 32% in the last 24 hours. Horizen (ZEN) is currently $44.64 at the time of writing.

Horizen (ZEN) is a one-of-a-kind sidechain solution that allows developers to build their own scalable blockchains capable of supporting tens of thousands of transactions per second while maintaining true decentralisation across many nodes. Horizen (ZEN) also offers a variety of privacy features.

Horizen (ZEN) is a zero-knowledge blockchain ecosystem with optional privacy features and massive scalability. Horizen (ZEN) includes Zendoo, a sidechain system that enables thousands of separate sidechains to communicate with one another and with the mainchain.

Status (SNT)

Status (SNT) has also been looking up over the last month, with its price gradually inclining since its peak a few weeks ago. Status (SNT) has a market cap of around $200 million, but its trading volume has dropped by nearly 70% in the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, Status (SNT) is currently trading at $0.060.

Status (SNT) is a free messaging platform and mobile app. This interface allows people to communicate with one another and perform a variety of other tasks using dApps that run on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. People who sign up will receive over 2000 dApps, allowing them to send and receive encrypted messages, make payments, and use smart contracts. The platform's digital currency is called SNT (Status Network Tokens).

By utilising cutting-edge security tools and encryption, Status (SNT) ensures the privacy of users' messaging and transactions. Status (SNT) ensures that messages and assets are kept private and confidential by eliminating intermediaries.

Furthermore, the goal of Status (SNT) is to make Ethereum (ETH) dApp adoption faster and more efficient. It also has its own stakeholder network. Status (SNT) is also working on a crypto-economic model, and peer-to-peer technologies can help keep the Status (SNT) Network up and running.

Secure Crypto Token (SECR)

Secure Crypto Token (SECR) has only recently begun its presale, giving early investors the chance to see their returns skyrocket once the project goes live. SECR (Secure Crypto Token) has already gained traction in the crypto community due to its potential to simplify messaging dApps and reclaim control over our data by rewriting privacy and confidentiality standards.

Secure Crypto Token (SECR) will be a blockchain-based token that will allow for the creation of decentralised communication platforms. End users will have more power because they gain more autonomy and control over their privacy, safety, and utility. The value of SECR is protected by putting all messages and transactions in it because it is solely determined by each ecosystem's services, size, transaction, and messaging volume.

In the Secure Crypto Token (SECR) world, creating valuable content earns you more SECR, which can be exchanged for access to the platform's premium features. The value of SECR is directly linked to the value of the platform on which it is used, allowing the platform to more accurately price its premium services and maintain stability across the Secure Crypto Token (SECR) network.

The Secure Crypto Token (SECR) is extremely versatile, as it can be used for a variety of purposes, including communication and inviting new users to join the network. Users can also choose to pay to gain access to the platform's additional features. Secure Crypto Token (SECR) eliminates the need for apps to profit from users' personal data by analysing and selling it without their consent, as Web 2.0 does.

Buy the Presale now:

https://presale.secure-crypto.io/

https://secure-crypto.io/

https://t.me/SECURECRYPTO_OFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/SECURECRYPTO_io

