Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand forecast : 2022-2031

"Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 1.26 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2022-2031. Blood pressure (BP) is considered to be an essential indication for the evaluation of physiological condition. Measurement of blood pressure is also one of the most frequent diagnostic tests that signify substantial changes in blood volume, the resistance of peripheral vasculature, and the pumping effectiveness of the heart. Thus, BP monitoring devices (also known as sphygmomanometer and blood pressure gauge) are gaining considerable traction to assess the blood pressure within the arteries. These devices also perform an integral role in regulating, measurement, and management of hypertension and irregular heartbeat, etc. The rise in cases of hypertension across the globe, followed by the increasing government initiatives to create awareness program regarding blood pressure are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 1.3 billion people have hypertension worldwide, most (two-thirds) living in low and middle-income countries. Besides, one of the global aims for non-communicable diseases is to lessen the incidence of hypertension by almost 25% through 2025. This, in turn, is likely to promote the adoption for blood pressure monitoring devices, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of technological developments in blood pressuring monitoring devices, lack of standardization, and concerns related to the accuracy of these devices are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in the development of effective and precise BP monitors, followed by the presence of large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in cases of hypertension and other BP-related health complications coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A&D Company, Limited

Welch Allyn

SunTech Medical, Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Microlife Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP monitors

Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Transducers

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

