GCC Drones Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment forecast : 2022-2031

"GCC Drones Market is valued approximately at USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.15% over the forecast period 2022-2031. With an increasing emphasis on travel and tourism, as well as a large oil and gas manufacturing base, the GCC provides enormous potential to the drone industry for expansion. Drones are likely to be more widely used in the construction, energy, and entertainment industries in the coming years as demand grows. Drone use has accelerated in the region over the last few years, and with countries in the region enabling restrictions for the use of drones, civilian end-users now have more flexibility in using drones in the GCC countries, which is projected to boost industry opportunities over the forecast period. As per Institut français des relations internationals, the GCC countries seek to transform economically and socially, they have expected nearly USD 1 trillion in megaproject investments. As of 2020, 30 real estate megaprojects are under construction in the six GCC countries, with most of them scheduled to be completed this decade. In this regard, the number of construction companies and real estate developers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are incorporating drone technology into their operations. Furthermore, after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped construction operation in the first half of 2020, GCC construction industry participants have introduced drones to reduce site time wastage and perform operations at a more precise and quicker speed than manual methods. For instance, According to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS), one of the region's leading suppliers of drone technology, a growing number of building companies and real estate developers in the GCC are using drones to help them get back on track after the effect of COVID-19. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to boost the demand. However, the volatile nature of the relations amongst the countries and the drone attacks on the oil production facilities are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

Primoco UAV SE

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Indl Co. Ltd

Autel Robotics

FalconViz LLC

Terra Drone Corporation

Merlin Digital

Northrop Grumman

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global GCC Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. GCC Drone Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. GCC Drone Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. GCC Drone Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. GCC Drone Market Dynamics

3.1. GCC Drone Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. growing adoption of drones for various purposes

3.1.3. increasing number of construction firms and real estate developers

3.1.4. Market Challenges

3.1.5. volatile nature of the relations amongst the countries

3.1.6. Market Opportunities

3.1.7. Adoption of drones in the construction activities

Chapter 4. GCC Drone Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. GCC Drone Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. GCC Drone Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. GCC Drone Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. GCC Drone Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Construction

5.4.2. Agriculture

5.4.3. Energy

5.4.4. Entertainment

5.4.5. Law Enforcement

5.4.6. Other Applications

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

