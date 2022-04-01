Thane Stenner Featured on CIO Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - April 1, 2022 - (

Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner, of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada, has been profiled in prominent publication CIO Today. Mr. Stenner is recognized for his expertise in wealth management and specialized investment advice. Based in Vancouver, BC, his long career and ascent in the world of ultra-high-net-worth portfolio management are highlighted in the in-depth CIO Today article.

Licensed in Canada and the United States, Stenner Wealth Partners+ manages ultra-high-net-worth clients with portfolios ranging from $25 million to $2.5 billion through their boutique wealth management services. He attributes the success of his team to the high-touch and personalized approach that they use to deal with their clients.

"It is an immense privilege to be featured on CIO Today," said Stenner. "I am proud of what I have built and accomplished with my team, and we are moving into the future ready to bring our clients continued clarity and success in their investments."

In its article, CIO Today details the growth and successes of Stenner Wealth Partners+ and its long history of charitable support and philanthropy. Mr. Stenner is committed to community and investing in the success of those in need. He seeks to advance financial literacy for everyone and can be listened to through his podcast produced by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio, called "Smart WealthTM with Thane Stenner."

CIO Today is a globally distributed Business Magazine dedicated to profiling the latest business news and advancements. The publication profiles thought leaders, innovators, and the world's top executives.

Stenner Wealth Partners+ team is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a national advisory team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm. SWP+ engages with clients who have a net worth of at least $25M and/or have a minimum $10M CAD of investment capital.

Thane Stenner is the Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and is cross border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. He previously acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program.

