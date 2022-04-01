The Granite Group Announces Acquisition of United Plumbing Supply

CONCORD, N.H. - April 1, 2022 - (

The Granite Group, a leading supplier of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems and energy products in the Northeast, has announced it has finalized the acquisition of United Plumbing Supply (UPS). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Based in Springfield, MA, UPS consists of one wholesale branch located at 377 Cottage Street and a decorative plumbing showroom called, "The Bath & Kitchen Gallery," located at 1060 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, MA. Effective April 1, 2022, both locations began operating under The Granite Group umbrella.

Over the last five years, The Granite Group has invested heavily in its technology, e-commerce capabilities and the expansion of its product offering. During this time, there has also been a major focus on growing the company's footprint, and this latest addition in Springfield marks a perfect fit on many levels.

"We have an aggressive growth plan that involves taking The Granite Group to new markets that we know will benefit from our industry-best combination of great people, great products, and great service. With the UPS acquisition, we will now have a major presence in the Springfield market which will serve as the perfect gateway for our team to service Western Massachusetts. We could not be more excited to welcome the UPS team into The Granite Group family, roll up our sleeves and get to work in Springfield. We look forward to becoming the region's go-to source for contractors who want convenient, everyday access to the inventory they need to keep their workdays moving." said Chris Ploss, President of The Granite Group.

The new Springfield location marks the fourth Granite Group branch opened in Massachusetts over the last year.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 48 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. Through the acquisition of UPS, the company also now operates 16 retail showrooms under The Ultimate Bath Store name, offering an expertly-trained staff and an extensive array of decorative plumbing fixtures and accessories. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information visit: thegranitegroup.com.

