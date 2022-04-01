GYM NETWORK, Launches New DeFi Platform with Integrated Affiliate System

Reached $13 Million Total Value Locked Within 5 Days

Bern, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - GYM NETWORK's initial product, the GYMNET Vault, reached a total value locked (TVL) of $13 million within the first 5 days after the launch.

"GYM Network is not about reinventing the wheel but creating something new and innovative based on existing, proven systems," says Alberto Mera, the system designer of GYM Network. "The biggest innovation comes from adding rewards to the user for participating in the protocol and implementing an affiliate system so that you can receive affiliate commissions for referring other users."

GYM NETWORK'S INITIAL PRODUCT: THE VAULT

GYM NETWORK has ambitious goals laid out in a long term roadmap, that reaches ahead into 2024, with the vision to become a metaverse that's combining an ecosystem of diverse DeFi earning opportunities, allowing its users to access them via a single virtual world. The first available product within this metaverse ecosystem is the GYMNET Vault which allows users to deposit their favourite crypto currency (it starts with BNB) and earn an interest rate on them. As they do this through the GYM NETWORK platform, they will also earn rewards in the form of the GYMNET Token.

What the GYMNET Vault does is, it connects to other established DeFi platforms, such as Alpaca Finance, and puts a layer on it that allows the user to not only earn the interest rate offered by these other platforms but also the GYMNET rewards. Next to that, they now have the opportunity to invite other users via their affiliate link provided by GYM NETWORK and earn commissions as a profit share from the interest rates and rewards of their referred partners. The deposit amount remains untouched and is fully available to be withdrawn anytime.

ABOUT GYM NETWORK

GYM NETWORK is a fully decentralized protocol operating on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines optimal yields and rewards for its users. Next to that, users can also earn commissions by referring new members into GYM NETWORK. The smart contracts are audited by Certik, which has audited leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and OKEx.

MEDIA CONTACT:

TG : https://t.me/gymnetwork_english

Website: https://gymnetwork.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GymNet_Official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GYMNETWORK_OFFICIAL

Contact Person - David Bras

Email - info@gymnetwork.io

Company - GYM Network

Location - Bern, Switzerland

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research

