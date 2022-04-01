Credello: How to Get a Car Loan Payoff Quote

Getting a car loan payoff quote can be a daunting task, especially if it's your first time. There are many factors to consider, and it can be hard to know where to start. In this article, we will provide you with tips on how to get the best car loan payoff quote for your situation.
What is a car loan payoff quote?
A car loan payoff quote is a calculation of how much money you will need to pay your lender if you want to pay off your car loan in full. This calculation takes into account the interest rate, the term of your loan, and any fees that may apply. This information can help you decide whether or not refinancing or getting a new car is the right decision for you.
How to get a car loan payoff quote
Step 1: Contact your lender
You'll need to speak with someone at your current lender and request a payoff quote amount. Some lenders will require you to call them but many now make it much easier by simply offering real-time payoff quotes online. If you can't use their online portal to calculate loan payoff quotes then you'll need to contact them another way. Check your loan terms to see how your lender typically prefers this to be handled.
Step 2: Decide whether to accept the quote within the allotted time given
Payoff quotes typically have an expiration date so you'll need to decide whether or not to accept the quote by the deadline. If you can't pay off your car loan by the time specified you'll typically accrue more interest and your original quote will no longer be valid. Most lenders offer at least a one-week "good for" timeline, though many lenders will give you around 30 days to take them up on the offer.
Step 3: Keep detailed records
If you decide to take the lender up on your payoff quote, you'll want to ensure your transaction goes smoothly. Try to pay off your loan at least a few days before the deadline so that the lender has plenty of time to process your transaction. Keep detailed records that show the withdrawal made from your bank account and any payment confirmation messages you receive. Payoff quotes happen often so your lender will have a process for handling things, but it's always better to be safe than sorry and have records on your side that show you did everything correct and within the specified time.
Step 4: Pay off your loan
Once you have determined your payoff plan, make the necessary payment. Then, your car will be completely paid off—congrats!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.