Credello: How to Claim Work Expenses on Your Taxes as a Freelancer or Full-Time Employee

Did you know that you can claim work-related expenses on your taxes? This is a great way to get some of your money back from the government and popular way billionaires keep their money out of the IRS' hands. But you don't need a team of accountants or need to know the complexities of debt leverage to make their strategies work for you. Here's how you can successfully claim work-related expenses on your taxes when you're either self-employed or employed full-time for a company.

Claiming expenses as a freelancer

Freelancers and full-time employees have different tax obligations for claiming expenses. Freelancers must account for their own costs, while full-time employees are generally required to report the expenses relating to their employers.

There are a few things to keep in mind when claiming expenses as a freelancer. First, you must track your expenses carefully. Make sure to keep receipts, invoices, and other documentation to support your claims.

Second, you may be able to claim a portion of your expenses as business expenses. This means that you can deduct certain costs related to your freelance work, such as travel, marketing, and software fees. Finally, remember that you may also be able to claim the earned income tax credit if you're eligible.

What expenses are eligible for tax deductions as a freelancer?

Freelancers can deduct expenses like travel, meals, and software fees. The expense is most likely tax-deductible if it can be considered "necessary and ordinary" to run your business.

The amount you can deduct depends on your income and the type of expense. To figure out how much you can deduct, you'll need to calculate your deduction using the Form 1040 Schedule C.

Claiming expenses as a full-time employee

When claiming expenses as an employee, the process is a bit more complicated. First, you must determine whether your expenses are business or personal in nature. If your expenses are personal, you must include them on your personal tax return. If your expenses are business-related, you will need to include them on your company's tax return and aren't eligible to claim them as a deductible expense for yourself.

Next, you need to determine which tax bracket you fall into. This will determine the amount of your taxes that you will owe. Once you have determined your tax bracket, you can claim your expenses.

Remember that you are generally required to report the expenses of your employer on Form W-2. This means that you will need to include your employer's name and address, as well as the total amount of your expenses. Finally, you will need to attach documentation of your expenses to your tax return to support your claims.

What expenses are eligible for tax deductions as a full-time employee?

As a full-time employee, you are generally allowed to deduct expenses such as transportation, parking, and lunch if you're on a work assignment. To claim these deductions, you will need to track your expenses and attach receipts to your tax return. However, if you've already submitted these expenses to your company's accounting department for reimbursement, then they're no longer considered tax-deductible. Costs related to your daily commute and workday in the office aren't regarded as deductible.

The bottom line

Claiming work expenses on your taxes can save you a lot of money. Make sure to consult with a tax professional to see which expenses you can claim.

