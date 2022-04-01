Working Solutions NYC Announces New Content on Finding a Discrimination Attorney in NYC, Greater New York, and New Jersey

NEW YORK - April 1, 2022 - (

Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new content on discrimination issues in the "question and answer"format.

"Discrimination in employment is not only illegal. It is also morally repugnant," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Many workers, however, may not know their rights or even what constitutes discrimination in employment and elsewhere in New York, New Jersey, and even federal law."

Persons who would like to learn more can review the newly updated content at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/discrimination/. The content now has a "question and answer format," with some of the question areas being what is discrimination, what are some examples of discrimination in employment, what is the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), the four types of discrimination, and the laws and regulations concerning discrimination in New York and New Jersey. The new format helps employees learn a little about these issues in a quick-and-easy format, but is clearly not "legal advice." Thus, the next best step is for an employee or other person who feels that they have experienced discrimination to reach out to an attorney for a consultation. An employment lawyer with experience in discrimination law can evaluate the facts and the law and help the potential client to determine the best next step.

IDENTIFYING THE BEST EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN NY & NJ

Here is background on this release. Every person who has experienced discrimination wants the best discrimination lawyer in New York City, New York or New Jersey to represent him or her in a potential case. The most important factor in finding the best discrimination lawyer, however, is to realize that it is not "one size fits all." The best lawyer for a client or case is going to be almost as unique as the best life partner. Persons who want to learn more about the employment lawyers at the law firm can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/.

Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.

