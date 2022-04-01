Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Updates to Page on Social Media Expert Witness Services



Jason McDonald Consulting, an expert on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce a content update to his information page on social media expert witness service. The newly updated page explains that Dr. McDonald offers services not just on social media, generally, but on both organic efforts on social and paid social media advertising.

"As social media has become a staple of marketing, there is (unfortunately) more litigation," explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting Agency based in San Francisco. "As an expert who offers services in both organic and paid social media marketing, I can dig into the facts and details to help attorneys, judges, and jurors understand the ins and outs of social media."

Persons interested in seeing the content updates should visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/. That page helps attorneys understand Dr. McDonald's philosophy on being an expert witness. It is, first and foremost, based in the facts. The facts drive everything. That said, second, Dr. McDonald is a true expert and able to dig into the details. As they say, "the devil is in the details," and social media organic and advertising can be very complex. Third, as both an author and a teacher, Dr. McDonald can explain complex facts and details to lawyers, judges, and jurors. It should also be noted that Dr. McDonald teaches both SEO (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/) and social media for Stanford Continuing Studies, and has best-selling books on SEO, social media, and Google Ads. All of this makes a top-rated expert witness who can understand and explain facts clearly and succinctly. Readers can learn more about his books at https://www.jm-seo.org/books.

In addition, Dr. McDonald's books have been featured on many lists of the best books by category. For example, a prominent list of top Google Ads books for 2022 (https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/10-best-books-google-adwords-2014-boost-ppc-advertising-profits/) has put his book high on the list, as does an older list from BookAuthority (https://bookauthority.org/books/new-adwords-books). The story is similar with lists of top social media marketing books (https://solutionsreview.com/marketing-automation/social-media-marketing-books-to-add-to-your-reading-list/ and https://teambuilding.com/blog/social-media-marketing-books).

ABOUT JASON MCDONALD

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults for San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

