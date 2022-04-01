SQUAREAT Introduces 'Make Your Own Menu' Option

MIAMI - April 1, 2022 - (

SQUAREAT is excited to announce the launch of the latest feature on their website: the "Make Your Own Menu" option, allowing customers to mix and match their Squares from a wide gourmet selection, according to their own tastes. SQUAREAT's unique brand of portion-controlled meals comes in squares and lasts longer than normal pre-packaged meals. Since SQUAREAT prepares their meals with innovative cooking methods, they preserve all nutrients without any additives, and their shelf life means the squares stay fresh for up to two weeks in the fridge and three months in the freezer.

"After a lot of requests, we are so excited to finally launch the 'make your own menu,' where each customer will be able to customize their own diet without wasting time and food," COO Maria Laura Vacaflores explains. "They're fast food, not junk food."

SQUAREAT is in high demand, already shipping their convenient and quick squares to 49 states. The demand is so high, in fact, that they're now getting requests from outside the United States. Starting March 31, 2022, SQUAREAT will be shipping to different cities throughout the province of Ontario, Canada, and they look forward to spreading out to other regions in the near future. "We are so excited to see how the company is growing so fast, and we can't wait to be able to deliver our product outside North America; our goal is to make people's lives easier without sacrificing the taste," says COO Maria Laura Vacaflores.

On top of expanding its ordering system to be more flexible and moving into the Canadian market, SQUAREAT is also about to expand its menu with new square flavors. They already offer a wide variety of flavors to suit many lifestyles and dietary needs, like chicken, beef, salmon, sea bass, basmati rice, sweet potato, quinoa, broccoli & spinach, asparagus, zucchini, vegan burger, chocolate pancake, hazelnut, peanut, and pistachio & cashew. Since their cooking techniques allow them to transform and standardize almost any type of food, they're now expanding their squares to include three more flavors: Vegan Cheese, Mixed Beans, and Carrot Cake.

Customers in the U.S., and now in parts of Canada, can look forward to an expanded menu and expanding availability and can take advantage of the "Make Your Own Menu" option now by simply making a "one-time purchase" on checkout, instead of the subscription. Customers can enjoy portion control in a unique square package that takes up no more space in the fridge or freezer than it needs to. More information about the company, including the nutritional facts of their existing squares, can be found at squareat.com.

For More Information Contact: Maria Vacaflores | administration@squareat.com

