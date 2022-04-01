A Must-Read Book in 2022 on How to Reduce Racism by Looking at the Real Causes of Racism: The White People Show by Professor Kamau Kenyatta

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Kamau Kenyatta, professor of African American Studies, has released the definitive guide to racism, allyship, and the emotional labor of educating the public in his latest work, The White People Show: How To Understand Racism and Still Be Wrong About It. This inimitable book digs deep to disrupt a social landscape that leaves white people a convenient back door by which to escape true accountability.





Book cover of The White People Show: How To Understand Racism and Still Be Wrong About It

The White People Show is the missing piece in the ongoing dialogue about racism. It is both incisive and invasive, speaking plainly to Black readers in a digital age about the entrenched dishonesty that influences modern anti-racism. Unlike other titles, Kenyatta approaches racism from the intertwined perspectives of individual and systemic racism.

Kenyatta's work is appropriate for a broad audience of adult readers coming to the conversation from different backgrounds and experiences. Assuming no prior knowledge, The White People Show unpacks each topic in turn, ranging from the underlying causes of racism to whether there is a solution. Readers leave armed with the right terminology and key lessons sharpened by the author's unspoken vignettes.

Reviewers praise The White People Show, describing it as "corrective" in a crowded genre that's often dominated by the wrong voices. Instead of centering whiteness, Kenyatta joins Michelle Alexander, Ibram X Kendi, and other leaders in dismantling the trend of white coddling when it comes to discussing racism.

Although The White People Show may ruffle some feathers, it's uncomfortable in the way a book of this nature must be. It hammers home that true anti-racist advocacy is not posting on social media or buying a T-shirt-it is a commitment of the mind that requires steadfastness, participation and, above all, honesty.

The White People Show: How To Understand Racism and Still Be Wrong About It is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Professor Kamau Kenyatta is an expert on African American Studies, racism, and sexism. He has taught at several prestigious institutions, including William Paterson University and Lafayette College, among others. Kenyatta's professional background and personal experiences gave him unique insight into the explosive subject of racism, leading him to write The White People Show: How To Understand Racism and Still Be Wrong About It. Visit him online at www.professorkenyatta.com.





Author photo of Kamau Kenyatta

Source:

Lisa Quinn

eBook or Print

lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118995