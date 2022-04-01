Evergreen Retirement Services Implements PATH Framework into Financial Planning Programs to Help Women in Transition

The financial advisory firm uses the PATH framework to build flexible financial plans for divorced or recently widowed women, making their values and concerns the focal points for creating a viable roadmap with attainable goals
Mentor, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Evergreen Retirement Services has announced that it is implementing a new methodology to achieve attainable goals in financial planning, particularly to help women in transition.
Known as the PATH framework, all women currently experiencing major transitions in their lives, including those planning for retirement, the recently divorced, and widows can rely on its wealth of experience to create personalised financial plans that will help them navigate the trying period and emerge stronger and more financially stable.
Founded by Debbie Majher in 2016, the firm has a long history of providing clients with competent financial strategies that create financial clarity and improve the quality of their lives.
Debbie added, "We're calling on all women in transition, especially widows who have suddenly become single to lean on our shoulders as they try to navigate such a difficult phase in their lives. We will walk with them through the process and help navigate through Social Security, what to do with IRA accounts, and also a realignment of investments according to their risk tolerance."
Debbie Majher
Using the PATH framework (Personalised, Asset Allocation, Time Horizons, Holistic), Evergreen Retirement Services builds flexible financial plans for widows and divorcees, that accommodate their values and concerns in the creation of a viable roadmap with attainable financial goals.
The firm's founder, Debbie Majher, is a seasoned retirement expert with decades of experience in the financial advice sector. In addition to her active Life and Health Insurance licences, Debbie is also a Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC) and provides valuable information on financial issues that are related to retirement, planning for a surviving spouse, and estate planning.
All women currently struggling with the grief and despair that accompanies losing a spouse can visit Evergreen Retirement Services at http://www.evergreenfinancial.net for more information.
For more information, please contact:
Evergreen Retirement Services
Debbie Majher
216-659-7268
deb@evergreenfinancial.net
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deboramajher/
Mentor, OH
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118918
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
