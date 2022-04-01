Top Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle & EHR Solutions Rating Awarded to ModMed by Surgical Specialists, Black Book Annual Physician Survey

TAMPA, Fla. - April 1, 2022 - (

Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for integrated physician practice management, revenue cycle management and electronic health records solutions, as gathered in the annual crowdsourced poll of user experience and client constancy. This year's polling of surgical specialty physicians, nurses and clinicians, financial staff and administrators totaled 8,864 users providing individual feedback on their client experiences in the 2022 Surgical Specialists EHR PM RCM survey.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across user-centric, key performance indicators: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings; delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability; flexible pricing; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial viability and managerial stability; cybersecurity and patient privacy; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

ModMed achieved the top client ratings in seven of 18 key performance indicators in the competitive vendor evaluation, which included the user satisfaction and customer experiences from over 63 PM, EHR and RCM vendors.

Four components encompass the Black Book integrated technology ratings for specialty physician practices: Patient Records Management, Interoperability and Connectivity, Revenue Cycle Management and Analytics, and Practice Management tools.

This is the fourth consecutive year Modernizing Medicine has received the highest satisfaction and loyalty industry award from surgical specialist practices nationally.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the software, services and solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion, or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physicians, administrators, clinicians, user-level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

