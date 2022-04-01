Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") wish to give its shareholders an update on the latest development in performance of the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and Raffles Financial Advisory Pte Ltd ("RFA"), which was announced on CSE on 17th September 2021.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Company acquired all the outstanding share capital of RFA in a purchase consideration of SGD2.00 and in a performance consideration equal to ten (10) times of RFA's audited net profit after tax for the financial year ending 30th June 2022, payable in the Company's shares valued at CDN10.00 per share.

On 31st March, 2022, RFA served a notice of withdrawal from the Share Purchase Agreement to the Board of the Company taking consideration into the Cease Trade Order being issued by the Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commission to the Company on 6 January 2022. According to the Board of RFA, she and her Representatives and partners raised major concerns and issues particularly on the eligibility of the Company to commit the payment of the performance consideration in shares under the condition of such Order. In the event that the Company would not be allowed under the National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules to issue new shares under such Order, the Company would be in a material breach of the buyer's performance of the Share Purchase Agreement.

After going through detailed assessment on the options available to the Company, the merits as well as financial impact of accepting the notice of withdrawal, the Board of the Company agreed with RFA to unwind the subject transaction and immediately dispose of all of the outstanding share capital of RFA to the owner of RFA at SGD2.00, with the effect as if the Share Purchase Agreement was not entered into between both parties. Based on the proforma management account of RFA, the net asset value as of 31st March 2022, and the net profit after tax for the financial period from the acquisition date to 31st March 2022, were both negative.

The Board of the Company is of the view that the above action does not produce material financial impact to the Company.

We will keep shareholders duly informed on the progress of our business and the audit matter and will work closely with auditors to clear this matter as soon as possible.

