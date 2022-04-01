GreenSeed Contract Packaging Announces Expansion to Support Large CPG Clients

GreenSeed Contract Packaging Expands Warehouse Space
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Expands Space to Meet CPG and Consumer Demands.
GreenSeed Contract Packaging, a contract packaging operation serving large and mid-sized consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies while meeting consumer demands, has expanded its footprint at its headquarters just outside of Chicago. The expansion includes 20,000 square feet of additional space to meet current and future client demands for raw material warehousing, as well as additional docks for inbounds and outbounds.
"For our industry, efficiency is everything. CPG clients are confronted with customer demands such as faster delivery, channel product availability, and growing performance demands from retailers," stated David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging. "In order to meet these ever-changing demands, as well as the shift in our supply chain, CPGs should be ready to start up packaging operations on the fly. You cannot do this efficiently if you need to wait on product or shipping. That's why GreenSeed is expanding its raw material and finished goods warehousing, so we can accommodate CPG needs quickly and efficiently."
GreenSeed continues to make investments in packaging operational efficiencies, so CPG clients can focus on growth strategy. By expanding warehousing space, the company can accommodate higher volumes and demand surges for large to mid-sized CPG companies allowing logistics costs to parallel their revenue streams.
"One of our top priorities is to make the lives of our CPG partners easier. We want them to trust that we are a co-partner for the long haul. That's why we continually invest in areas, like operations, which will make an impact on their bottom line," added Gray.
GreenSeed is a contract packaging company that delivers dependable, quality external packaging operations to large and mid-sized CPG companies that want to maximize growth and bring premium foods to market safely and efficiently with less waste. Family office-owned, GreenSeed is invested in the long-term success of its people, clients, and business strategies. The company's skilled workforce orchestrates an agile approach using certified processes and practices, data-driven technology, and forward-thinking R&D while focusing on responsible innovation and sustainability. Acting as an extension of its clients' brands, GreenSeed makes nourishing foods more affordable and accessible through social, environmental, and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.GreenSeedCP.com.
Media Contact: Emily Girolamo, Winger Marketing
Related Files
GreenSeed Warehouse Expansion.jpg
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
