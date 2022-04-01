Tactical Fleet Opens New Location in Beverly Hills, California

Tactical Fleet
Tactical Fleet logo for Dallas, Charlotte, and Beverly Hills automotive dealerships.
Tactical Fleet opened its 3rd location in Beverly Hills, California on March 1, 2022. The Company recently took over the existing space at 8833 Wilshire Boulevard. This is the first Tactical Fleet location in California and the first new location opening in 2022.
Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 300 cars available. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Audi (R8), Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a team of dedicated sales professionals to make sure the buying process is enjoyable and has a network of expert car transporters that specialize in exotic and luxury vehicles.
"Tactical Fleet has been buying and selling exotic cars in California for a number of years from our Dallas & Charlotte locations, we are very excited to officially open our third location on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills CA," said Jason Putnam, Director & Co-Founder. "Our clients can expect the same high-quality luxury and exotic inventory paired with Tactical Fleet's fun and hassle-free environment."
The new location is located at 8833 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California 90211; the hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The dealership is closed on Sundays. Customers can also browse inventory online at TacticalFleet.com and start the financing process at TacticalFleet.com/Finance.
About Tactical Fleet
Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.
Contact: Emily Arnold
Phone: (214) 701-0033
Email: earnold@tacticalfleet.com
