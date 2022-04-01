Highlander Silver Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 1, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Highlander Silver Corp. HSLV HSLV LDOMF (the "Company" or "Highlander") is pleased to announce the results from the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting").
A total of 9,680,600 common shares, representing 16% of the 60,545,867 outstanding shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting.
The following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders:
-
The number of Directors of the Company was set at five (5);
-
Ronald Stewart, Philip Anderson, Hannah Jin, Nate Brewer and Fabian Baker were elected Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company;
-
The re-appointment of Davidson Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors;
-
The Company's Stock Option Plan, as more particularly set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular was approved.
For more information on these matters, please refer to Highlander Silver's Management Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.highlandersilver.com.
About Highlander Silver Corp.
Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-polymetallic projects in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely. Additional information about Highlander and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR (www.sedar.com) profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.highlandersilver.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact:
Ronald Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Highlander Silver Corp.
(604) 283 7630
info@highlandersilver.com
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, information or statements with respect to entering into and terms of the Agreement, the future exploration plans of the Company, costs and timing of future exploration, anticipated results of exploration, potential mineralization of the Property, potential for future acquisitions and anticipated timing of such acquisitions. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates, failure of plant, equipment, or processes to operate as anticipated, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, or in the completion of development or construction activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
