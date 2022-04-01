Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Trican Well Service Ltd. TCW ("Trican" or the "Company") intends to release its First Quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the close of the market.
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the First Quarter 2022.
To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11747.
You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".
To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call."
The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.
ABOUT TRICAN
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.
Requests for further information should be directed to:
Brad Fedora
President and Chief Executive Officer
Scott Matson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 266-0202
Fax: (403) 237-7716
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8
Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118887
