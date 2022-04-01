The Benefits of Consistent Press Release Distribution Are No Joke

NEW YORK - April 1, 2022 - (

Spoiler alert: It's April Fools' Day.

By now you've probably been inundated with brands trying to sell a farfetched product or make an announcement that leaves people scratching their heads.

That's typically how this day on the calendar goes, and that's fine.

But with all joking aside, as an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire continues to prove just how valuable press releases are in helping brands expand their reach and stay in front of their target audience.

"When developed and distributed correctly, press releases are a marketing vehicle that helps companies meet and exceed their media and marketing goals," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Industry and company size has no bearing on the benefits consistent press release distribution creates for brands."

Newswire's belief in the power of press release distribution is so strong it created the Media Advantage Plan (MAP) to give its clients an edge over their competition in the form of increased website traffic, earned media opportunities, and improved search engine optimization (SEO) performance, to name a few.

All of these positive outcomes are a byproduct of the MAP and the individual strategies Newswire creates for its clients to strengthen their credibility, create authority, build brand awareness, and position themselves as thought leaders in their industries.

Since 2004, Newswire has provided press release distribution services to thousands of customers worldwide and continues to help companies turn their owned media into earned media.

As a trusted partner, Newswire acts as an extension of its clients' teams to identify media opportunities, create compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, and much more.

"Our commitment to providing cost-effective press release distribution with proven results remains as we help our clients deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time," added Terenzio.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses craft media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

