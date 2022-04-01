Genetic Testing Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:56:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- Genetic Testing Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
The market growth is primarily driven by rise in incidences of genetic disorders & cancer and growth in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, the advancements in genetic testing techniques and increasing Type of the testing in oncology will boost the market growth. However, stringent regulations for Product qualifications and standardization concerns will hinder the market growth. Although, the untapped potential from the emerging markets in the developing countries provides lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing emphasis on monitoring and raising awareness of genetic testing by governments in different countries has resulted in rapid acceptance of such tests worldwide. The rising support for R&D, along with the strong market position of existing industry players, has created a high entry barrier for new market entrants. Innovation in product design, increase in efficiency and good alliances in distribution are crucial criteria for retaining a competitive advantage in the industry.
The regional analysis of Genetic Testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America was the largest source of sales to the global genetic testing industry in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. This is due to the existence major players in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Abbott Molecular Inc.
Biocartis Group
Bayer Diagnostics
BioMerieux
Cepheid Inc.
Genentech Inc.
deCODEme
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
BGI Group
Celera Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Predictive Testing
Carrier Testing
Prenatal & Newborn Testing
Diagnostic Testing
Pharmacogenomic Testing*
By Technology:
Cytogenetic Testing
Biochemical Testing
Molecular Testing*
By Application:
Chromosome Analysis
Genetic Disease Diagnosis
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 20198
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Genetic Testing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Global Genetic Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Global Genetic Testing Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Global Genetic Testing Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Global Genetic Testing Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Genetic Testing Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Genetic Testing Market Dynamics
3.1. Global Genetic Testing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Genetic Testing Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Genetic Testing Market, by Type
