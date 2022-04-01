Medical Foam Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:57:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Medical Foam Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Global Medical Foam Market is valued approximately at USD 26.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period. Medical grade foams are the superior graded non-toxic, biocompatible, sterilized and low particulate products which are formulated for numerous applications in medical industry to meet many challenges existing in the medical environments. It is a specific anti-microbial substance with resisting against the contaminant's property. These medical foams are mainly used to clean rooms for anti-microbial applications to decrease the risk of germs, disease, that spreads throughout hospitals. These medical foams are gaining acceptance in the medical industry due to various factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures along with shift from traditional to advanced wound care products globally. Furthermore, rise in demand for sustainable packaging solutions and growing advancements in wound care technology are expected to drive the prosthetics & wound care application, which is further expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Avery Dennison Corporation, launched MED 5710SI a novel five-layer foam dressing comprised of soft skin silicone wound contact layer with enhanced absorbent fiber composite pad. Similarly, in June 2019, Freudenberg unveiled innovative wound dressing, that comprises innovative direct coating of silicone adhesives with more efficient polyurethane foams, that prevents the dressing from sticking to the wound. However, fluctuations in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Medical Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing demand for high production of the sterilized medical packaged materials along with the increased aging population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as higher demand of the medical foam, consumer awareness, increasing investments in the healthcare sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Foam market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Dow Chemical Company
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
Huntsman Corporation
Trelleborg AB
BASF SE
Recticel NV
INOAC Corporation
UFP Technologies, Inc.
FXI Holdings, Inc.
Armacell International S.A
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Spray Foam
By Material type:
Polymers
Latex
Metals
By Application:
Bedding & Cushioning
Medical Packaging
Medical Devices & Components
Prosthetics & Wound Care
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Medical Foam Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Medical Foam Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Medical Foam Market, by Form, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Medical Foam Market, by Material type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Medical Foam Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Medical Foam Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Medical Foam Market Dynamics
3.1. Medical Foam Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Medical Foam Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Medical Foam Market, by Form
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Medical Foam Market by Form, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Medical Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Medical Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Flexible Foam
5.4.2. Rigid Foam
5.4.3. Spray Foam
Chapter 6. Global Medical Foam Market, by Material type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Medical Foam Market by Material type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Medical Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Medical Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Polymers
6.4.2. Latex
6.4.3. Metals
Chapter 7. Global Medical Foam Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Medical Foam Market by Material type, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Medical Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Medical Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Bedding & Cushioning
7.4.2. Medical Packaging
7.4.3. Medical Devices & Components
7.4.4. Prosthetics & Wound Care
7.4.5. Others
