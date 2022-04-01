Wound Dressings Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players, Current Trends, Segmentation, Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:57:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wound Dressings Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



Global Wound Dressings Market is valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period. Wound dressings are utilized in wound care therapies for the treatment of injuries. Wound dressing products are used to treat minor injuries, along with in the treatment of serious problems, such as complex and chronic wounds, such as burns. These chronic wounds lead to complications, such as ulceration, infection, and insufficient blood supply, consequently, expanding the wound recovery time. Wound dressing products have increased traction in recent times with the growing incidences of injuries. As per the World Health Organization, about 305 million traumatic, acute and burn injuries are recorded and treated annually considering the global scenario. Similarly, according to the study by the Journal of Clinical Investigation, about 15% of the entire diabetic population undergoes from diabetic foot ulcers. Therefore, the increasing patient pool of diabetic will increase the number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers. As per International diabetic Federation, the global projection of diabetes is likely to reach 700 million by 2045 from 463 million in 2019. High prevalence in the occurrence of diabetes and other incessant diseases could make tremendous interest for wound dressings. Furthermore, rising incidences of chronic wounds, ulcers and diabetic ulcers, rising number of road accidents along with increase in volume of surgical procedures worldwide are prominent factor contributing towards market growth. Technological Advancements coupled with government Initiatives likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of advanced wound dressing products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Wound Dressings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and a rising number of surgical procedures in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as low pricing of the wound care products, less expensive healthcare facilities available in terms of wound care, and a general prevalence of large number of injuries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wound Dressings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith and Nephew PLC

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Mölnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec Group plc.

Coloplast Corp.

Organogenesis Holding Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

3M Company

Covidien PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Surgical Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burns

Others

By End User:

Inpatient Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

By Product type:

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Wound Dressings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

