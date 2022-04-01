Surgical Mask Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:56:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Mask Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Surgical Mask Market is valued approximately at USD 48.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period . Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world, the need of surgical masks has been rising over the forecast period. Surgical masks protect doctors and surgeons from harmful infections as well as pathogens that may get suspended in the surgery room. Surgical masks vary by quality and levels of protection as it is available in variety including Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others. The advent of new surgical practices in the domain of medicine, need for improved safety standards and panic around corona-virus among people are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company's news release on 31st March 2020, Due to COVID-19, Medline Industries agreed to reprocess around 1,00,000 N95 respirators and other face masks per day in its own facilities, will supplement the more than 38 million masks the company has distributed on average each month in 2020. However, concerns with respect to disposal of non-woven disposables along with rise in prominence of less offensive surgeries is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surgical Mask market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Surgical Mask market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increasing advancements in the field of medical and surgical procedures in the US and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.
Smith & Nephew plc
Molnlycke Healthcare
Medline Industries Inc.
Ansell Healthcare Products LLC
Halyard Health
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Karl StorzSE & Co. KG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Anti-Fog Surgical Mask
Basic Surgical Mask
Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask
N95 Mask
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Drug Stores
Hospitals and Clinics
Online Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Surgical Mask Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Surgical Mask Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Surgical Mask Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Surgical Mask Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Surgical Mask Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Surgical Mask Market Dynamics
3.1. Surgical Mask Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Surgical Mask Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Surgical Mask Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Surgical Mask Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Surgical Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Surgical Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Anti-Fog Surgical Mask
5.4.2. Basic Surgical Mask
5.4.3. Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask
5.4.4. N95 Mask
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Surgical Mask Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Surgical Mask Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Surgical Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Surgical Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Drug Stores
6.4.2. Hospitals and Clinics
6.4.3. Online Stores
Chapter 7. Global Surgical Mask Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Surgical Mask Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Surgical Mask Market
7.2.1. U.S. Surgical Mask Market
7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Surgical Mask Market
7.3. Europe Surgical Mask Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Surgical Mask Market
7.3.2. Germany Surgical Mask Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Surgical Mask Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Mask Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Surgical Mask Market
7.4.2. India Surgical Mask Market
7.4.3. Japan Surgical Mask Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Mask Market
7.5. Latin America Surgical Mask Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Surgical Mask Market
7.5.2. Mexico Surgical Mask Market
7.6. Rest of The World Surgical Mask Market
For more information about this report visit: >>Surgical Mask Market
The post Surgical Mask Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Foreacst 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
