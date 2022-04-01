Flow Cytometry Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:55:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Flow Cytometry Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Flow Cytometry Market is valued approximately at USD 303.51 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period. Flow cytometry is a laser-based, biophysical that analyzes and measures several physical characteristics of particles or cells suspended in a fluid, when passed through a laser beam. Also, the flow cytometry technology is widely used in various fields of diagnostics of diseases such as HIV, Cancer and hematological malignancies. Additionally, Flow Cytometry to witness prominent growth owing to the incorporation of AI Platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software. As a result, the demand & adoption for Flow Cytometry would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and HIV along with the increasing private-public initiatives in the field of immune-oncology research. For Instance: In September 2018, France researcher named Pierre Burguiere has conducted a research on the development of next-generation flow cytometry protocols allowing the emergence of new approaches in the field of microbial analysis. Through this research, new approaches would be introduced to illustrate flow cytometry for microbiological analysis for determination of microorganism's susceptibility to antimicrobial compounds. Also, these new approaches rely on flow cytometry viability assays that can be combined with antibodies and nucleic acid. Similarly, in January 2018, Cancer Genetics has expanded its immune- oncology panel to a new advanced IO panel using flow cytometry-based biomarker panel. These efforts are contributed to strengthen clinical research particularly on new therapeutic strategies and innovative drug treatments to develop new drugs to improve researches thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market. However, significant product costs and limited purchasing power of end-user are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59046
The regional analysis of global Flow Cytometry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the expansion of novel technologies and products. The dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the ongoing researchers and clinical trials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising public-private initiative aimed towards boosting advance research practices and increase investment to promote flow-cytometry based research is expected to create lucrative prospects for the growth pf the region during the forecast period.
*
Major market player included in this report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Beckman Coulter Inc.
EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Luminex Corporation
Life Technologies
Miltenyi Biotech
Sysmex Partec
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Instrument
Fluorophore
Kit and Reagent
Software
Other Product Types
By Technology:
Cell-based Flow Cytometry
Bead-based Flow Cytometry
By Application:
Oncology
Drug Discovery
Disease Diagnosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Organ Transplantation
Hematology
Other Applications
By End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Academia and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59046
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Flow Cytometry Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors*
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Flow Cytometry Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Flow Cytometry Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Flow Cytometry Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Flow Cytometry Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Flow Cytometry Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Flow Cytometry Market Dynamics
3.1. Flow Cytometry Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Flow Cytometry Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Flow Cytometry Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Flow Cytometry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Instrument
5.4.2. Fluorophore
5.4.3. Kit and Reagent
5.4.4. Software
5.4.5. Other Product Types
Chapter 6. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Flow Cytometry Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Flow Cytometry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Cell-based Flow Cytometry
6.4.2. Bead-based Flow Cytometry
Chapter 7. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Flow Cytometry Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Flow Cytometry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Oncology
7.4.2. Drug Discovery
7.4.3. Disease Diagnosis
7.4.4. Stem Cell Therapy
7.4.5. Organ Transplantation
7.4.6. Hematology
7.4.7. Other Applications
For more information about this report visit: >>Flow Cytometry Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Flow Cytometry Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Foreacst 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.