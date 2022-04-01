Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand,Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:54:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is valued approximately at USD 17.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period. Emotion detection and recognition, often abbreviated as EDR, is a technique used for assessing the human emotions through the integration of several technological capabilities, such as facial recognition, biosensing, speech and voice recognition, pattern recognition, and machine learning. Detecting and recognizing human emotions hold immense significance during the interaction process among the human and machine communication systems. This technique not only enhances the machine and human interface, but also improves the feedback process action adapted by the machines from the users, which may drive the adoption of EDR systems. Moreover, the rise in IoT application and adoption of wearable devices, rising need for advanced marketing tools, and increasing usage in smartphones are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the wearable device's shipments were estimated at 305.2 million units in 2019, which is an increase of 71.4% from 2018 which holds almost 178.0 million-unit shipment. Also, the IDC predicted that the total shipment of wearable devices around the world will grow to nearly 500 million units by the year 2023, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. This exceptional growth was majorly witnessed by the proliferation of hearables that captures around 55.3% share of the entire market. This, in turn, is expected to create huge demand for Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) all over the world. However, the high cost of application along with the data security & privacy concern are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investment & funding on Internet of Things (IoT) technology, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 7. Factors such as the increasing popularity of wearable technology, along with the rapidly growing demand for smartphones in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Affectiva Inc.
Emotibot Technologies Limited
iMotions A/S
Noldus Information Technology
Sightcorp
NVISO SA
Kairos AR, Inc.
Nemesysco Ltd.
audEERING GmbH
SkyBiometry
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Software & Services:
Software (Facial Recognition, Speech and Voice Recognition, etc.)
Services
By End-User Vertical:
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Entertainment
Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, by Software & Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, by End-User Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Dynamics
3.1. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, by Software & Services
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Software & Services, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Software & Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Software (Facial Recognition, Speech and Voice Recognition, etc.)
5.4.2. Services
Chapter 6. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, by End-User Vertical
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by End-User Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Government
6.4.2. Healthcare
6.4.3. Retail
6.4.4. Entertainment
6.4.5. Transportation
6.4.6. Others
Chapter 7. Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.2.1. U.S. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.2.1.1. Software & Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.1.2. End-User Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.2. Canada Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3. Europe Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3.2. Germany Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3.3. France Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3.4. Spain Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3.5. Italy Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.3.6. Rest of Europe Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4.2. India Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4.3. Japan Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4.4. Australia Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4.5. South Korea Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.5. Latin America Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.5.2. Mexico Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
7.6. Rest of The World Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market
