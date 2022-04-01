Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:55:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Disposable respiratory masks cover the mouth and nose to provide short-term, light-duty breathing protection. This mask protects against airborne particles and germs and are commonly worn in healthcare settings. They're available in different filtration ratings to get the desired level of protection. The increase in the number of surgical procedures and rising prevalence of chronic conditions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising COVID-19 pandemic across the world is another factor responsible for the rising demand of this market. For instance, as per Statista, the As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had spread to six continents, and approximately 165,082 people had died after contracting the respiratory virus. Around 23,660 of these deaths occurred in Italy, and around 40,565 of these deaths occurred in US. Furthermore, LMAs masks are widely used for cancer procedures such as lumpectomy and quadrantectomy for safety and to reduce the chances of infection. However, replication of original products with fake brand name of reputed medical supply manufacturers is the major factor restraining the growth of global Disposable Respiratory Masks market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Disposable Respiratory Masks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the existing infrastructure and major players in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Ambu A/S
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Teleflex Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Products:
LMA
Face Masks
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, by Products, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Dynamics
3.1. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, by Products
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market by Products, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Products 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. LMA
5.4.2. Face Masks
Chapter 6. Global Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, Regional Analysis
6.1. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market, Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.2.1.1. U.S. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.2.1.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
6.2.2. Canada Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.3. Europe Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Snapshot
6.3.1. U.K. Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.3.2. Germany Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.3.3. Rest of Europe Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.4. Asia-Pacific Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Snapshot
6.4.1. China Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.4.2. India Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.4.3. Japan Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.5. Latin America Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Snapshot
6.5.1. Brazil Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.5.2. Mexico Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
6.6. Rest of The World Disposable Respiratory Masks Market
Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence
7.1. Top Market Strategies
7.2. Company Profiles
7.2.1. 3M Company
7.2.1.1. Key Information
7.2.1.2. Overview
7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
7.2.1.4. Product Summary
7.2.1.5. Recent Developments
7.2.2. Ambu A/S
7.2.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
7.2.4. Teleflex Incorporated
