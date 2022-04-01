Europe Shunt Reactors Market |Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:32:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Shunt Reactors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Europe Shunt Reactor Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period The need to increase the efficiency of the system and provide reliable power is increasing the demand for a shunt reactor. The need for protection solutions for sudden voltage spikes and investments into upgrading existing transmission and distribution networks is also augmenting the demand for shunt reactors.



- The growing energy demand in the industrial sector is another prominent influencer behind the incorporation of shunt reactors in the region's power generation facilities. For example, a second 330 kV shunt reactor of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was commission in April 2020; the first 180 MVAr shunt reactor was commissioned in December 2018. The adoption of equipment is for the overhead power lines, with the nominal voltage of 330 kV representing the primary source of reactive power.

- The region is home to some of the major vendors that form alliances and partnerships with the local power suppliers, industrial projects, and government bodies. Some of the key players include Siemens, Fuji Electronic, and Hyosung Corporation.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90479



Key Market Trends



Electric Utilities Expected to Gain Maximum Adoption



- The investments in upgrading Transmission and Distribution infrastructure in Europe are on the rise; for instance, Italian transmission system operator Terna has procured a EUR 490 million as a loan from European Investment Bank (EIB) to modernize its electricity transmission grid in Italy.

- Also, according to the estimation of the members of the Federation of Associations of Energy Utility Companies (ACUE), the Romanian electricity and gas distribution networks need an investment of over EUR 10 billion in the long-term to replace the outdated infrastructure in order meet EU standards for power transmission and distribution.

- The European Project of Common Interest (PCI) aims at optimizing the efficiency of the Croatian and Slovenian electricity transmission grids through the application of advanced technologies. In December 2019, the ELES substation in Divača had been equipped with a variable shunt reactor, in collaboration with Siemens. As per the contract, Siemens supplied and installed a variable shunt reactor (VSR) 0f 150 Mvar.

- The rising demand for power will drive the demand for products, solutions, and services allied to the energy sector in the region. Shunt reactor demand for the energy and utility will grow significantly in the coming years in-mid of growing electricity demand and connectivity projects undertaken by the governments.



United Kingdom Expected to Dominate the Market



- The United Kingdom is one of the primary industrial countries in Europe, which is home to various manufacturing industries whose energy needs are increasing rapidly. According to the UK Department for Business, the final energy consumption of industry in the United Kingdom by 2035 in electricity is expected to reach 5,928 thousand metric tons of oil equivalent, whereas renewables are expected to reach 1,223 thousand metric tons of oil equivalent.

- Moreover, the country is observing significant investments in the expansion and upgradation of its existing transmission and distribution network. For instance, Britain's energy market regulator Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has given permission to National Grid to build a power grid upgrade to connect the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90479



- Besides, the country is increasingly investing in a smart grid. The UK government recently pushed the deadline for its EUR 13 billion smart energy metering rollout by four years to 2024. As of December 2019, there were 16.5 million smart and advanced meters operating in homes and businesses across Britain.

- Owing to such growing renewable energy investments in the region, the shunt reactor vendors are also focusing their offerings to the industry requirements. Siemens in the United Kingdom has built one of the largest variable shunt reactors featuring a rating of 120-300 MVAr and a rated voltage of 220 kV, weighing 317 metric tons and measuring approximately 10x8.5x8 meters.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Europe Shunt Reactor Market is consolidated, owing to the presence of few vendors in the region, such as Siemens, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric, Hyosung Corporation, and many more. The market players are receiving contracts from several global companies for the delivery of shunt reactors, which is helping them strengthen their global foothold. Also, the vendors in the market are forming strategic collaborations with a view to boosting their market share.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Need for Modernization of Transmission and Distribution Networks

4.2.2 Increased Industrialisation of the Developing Nations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Investment to Set Up Shunt Reactor

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Europe Shunt Reactors Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Europe Shunt Reactors Market |Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Foreacst 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.