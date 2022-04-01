Pediatric Ventilators Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:30:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Pediatric Ventilators Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
Pediatric ventilators are specifically designed for children. As compared to adult breathing patterns, those in children are characterized by smaller tidal volumes (10mL/kg at birth) and an increased respiratory rate (40 bpm at birth, decreasing to 20 bpm at two years). Therefore, to deal with respiratory and other breathing problems occurred in children pediatric ventilators are used. COVID-19 significantly impacts in the growth of pediatric ventilators due to the emergence of coronavirus cases in infants and children. For instance: as per the Center of Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), on April 2, 2020, Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in >890,000 cases and >45,000 deaths worldwide, including 239,279 cases and 5,443 deaths in the United States. Thus, rapid growth of COVID-19 in children across the globe and commendable role of pediatric ventilators in treatment of such children drives the growth of market over the forecast years. In Addition, increasing government regulations regarding safety measures of newborn children across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of pediatric ventilators are hampering the market growth over the forthcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Pediatric Ventilators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in adolescent population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of favorable regulations regarding Childcare and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pediatric Ventilators market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Philips Healthcare
ResMed
Medtronic
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Getinge
Dragerwerk AG
Smith's Group
Hamilton Medical
GE Healthcare
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Portable/ Transportable Ventilators
Intensive Care Ventilators
By End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care
Ambulatory Care Centres
Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pediatric Ventilators Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Paediatric Ventilators Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Paediatric Ventilators Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Paediatric Ventilators Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Paediatric Ventilators Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Paediatric Ventilators Market Dynamics
3.1. Paediatric Ventilators Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Paediatric Ventilators Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Product Type
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Product Type (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Product Type
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Paediatric Ventilators Market, by Product Type
