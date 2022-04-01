Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:31:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cell Surface Markers Detection Market : Global Industry Insights By Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts
"Market Overview:
Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market is valued approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period. Cell surface markers are also referred to cell surface antigens, which provide monograms to identify and classify cells. The proteins expressed on the surface of cells often suitably serve as markers of specific cell types. There are certain combinations of markers or antigens can be detected through cell surface makers detection, in the distinct kinds of cells, This molecule identification helps in diagnoses of diseases, and to find the direct treatment for the disease, drug discovery, and so on. It also assists in the determination of cell type expression of particular receptors, essential for biological response. Further, it can be beneficial in personalized medicine, in which it helps the physician to decide the most efficient therapy to be used for analyzing and understanding the cells isolated from patients. Thus, rise in prevalence of cancer, increasing funding for life science and stem cell research and the advancements in monoclonal antibody production and generation of cell-specific antibodies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the adoption of product & services relates to cell surface markers detection, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, high cost and time-intensive antibody development process, and complexity in the use of flow cytometry are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period
The regional analysis of global Cell Surface Markers Detection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of R&D activities and surging utilization of cell surface markers in drug discovery and personalized medicine in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing number of life sciences research activities and supportive government initiatives & grants to enhance the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Abbott Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
BD Biosciences
BioRad Laboratories Inc.
Grifols SA
Janssen Diagnostics, Inc
Nihon Kohden Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Flow Cytometry
Hematology Analyzers
Cell Imaging Systems
Reagents and Kits
By Application:
Drug Discovery & Research
Disease Diagnosis & Identification
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Dynamics
3.1. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Flow Cytometry
5.4.2. Hematology Analyzers
5.4.3. Cell Imaging Systems
5.4.4. Reagents and Kits
Chapter 6. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Drug Discovery & Research
6.4.2. Disease Diagnosis & Identification
6.4.3. Others
Chapter 7. Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.2.1. U.S. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.3. Europe Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.3.2. Germany Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.4.2. India Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.4.3. Japan Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.5. Latin America Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.5.2. Mexico Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
7.6. Rest of The World Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
