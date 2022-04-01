Portable Ventilators Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:30:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Portable Ventilators Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
The portable ventilators are the small and light weight devices those are designed to work in required environment as per situation needed and helps the patient to breath properly. The portable ventilators have prominent application in delivering oxygen to the patient when required and has efficient application in hospitals & day care centers for continuous supply of oxygen to the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient who is in unconscious state or faces any discomfort due to breathing problems. COVID-19 has significant impact in the growth of Portable ventilators. The major effect of COVID-19 includes breathing problems and it enhance the demand for portable ventilators due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally. For instance: as per the World Health Organization, till April 2020, over 2,579,894 confirmed cases were registered of COVID- 19 out of which over 179,059 people died due to the coronavirus globally. Moreover, government across the globe are taking favorable initiatives to build instant & temporary isolation centers to recover larger number of patients infected through COVID-19 which is boosting the demand for portable ventilators globally. However, lack of skilled professionals and presence of alternative ventilators are the factors expected to hamper the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global Portable Ventilators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in incidence of COVID-19 along with favorable initiatives by government regarding isolation of infected patients in the key economies of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in incidence of COVID-19 Along with presence of large geriatric population in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Portable Ventilators market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. .
Drägerwerk AG & Co. .
Becton, Dickinson and Company
ResMed Inc.
Percussionaire Corp.
Smith's group PLC
Atico Medical Pvt. ltd.
Teleflex Incorporated
Getinge AB
Medtronic PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mode:
Combined-mode Ventilation
Pressure-Mode Ventilation
Volume-Mode Ventilation
Others
By Interface:
Non-Invasive Ventilation
Invasive Ventilation
By Age Group:
Infant/Neonatal Ventilator
Adult/Pediatric Ventilator
By End-User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory care centres
Home care
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Portable Ventilators Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Portable Ventilators Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Portable Ventilators Market, by Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Portable Ventilators Market, by Interface, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Portable Ventilators Market, by Age Group, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Portable Ventilators Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Portable Ventilators Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Portable Ventilators Market Dynamics
3.1. Portable Ventilators Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Portable Ventilators Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Portable Ventilators Market, by Mode
