Robotics Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Foreacst 2022-2031

The robotics market was valued at USD 39.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.38% over the forecast period. The market is experiencing a significant transformation, with robots growing beyond the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and crewless aerial vehicles, among many other uses. In the past decade, industrial robots used to be high priced, due to which, the ROI is expected to be achieved after a decade. However, presently, smaller collaborative robots are priced for companies to receive ROI in months instead of decades, often costing around USD 20,000. Declining sensor prices and increasing adoption have further aided lower costs.



- Technological innovations, concerning cognition, interaction, and manipulation, have made robotics more appealing. Technology and other component providers have been instrumental in moving the robotics ecosystem forward. In December 2019, Soft Robotics announced a strategic partnership with Fanuc, which invested in Soft Robotics as startup raised USD 23 million in oversubscribed funding round. Soft Robotics' disruptive mGrip modular gripper system and automation solutions have enabled the successful implementation of robotic applications in the highly variable and unstructured environments of consumer goods manufacturing, food processing and packaging, and e-commerce supply chain automation.

Key Market Trends



Service Robotics is Expected to Register Fastest Growth



- Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers are driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog's Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy. The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile Industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups innovating in the warehouse robotics space.

- The growth of omnichannel retailing means distribution centers and logistics warehouses need to transform their systems to handle both pallets and packaging destined for retail shelves, while also picking and packing highly varied items for shipping directly to individual consumers. In May 2020, ABB enhanced robotic picking and packing portfolio to transform omnichannel order fulfillment and retail logistics with the launch of the new IRB 390 FlexPacker to support customized packaging, vertical packing, and high-speed, high-variation sorting and on-demand order picking in logistics and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Possible uses include secondary packaging in food (dry and wet), beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, personal care, pet care (food and more), CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods), and logistics.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share



- Due to the significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics due to the massive deployment in the country's governing electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. As these sectors are developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a significant factor in the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

- The aging population of the countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Japan and China, are driving growth in the medical technology sector, creating a massive market for service robots in the region. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Japan), around 36.2 million inhabitants are expected to be 65 years or older in 2020. This is encouraging companies to invest in products for the elderly in the region. With a rapidly aging population, the country is increasingly looking for robots and AI to help caregivers in nursing homes to take care of older people. One such robot deployed is Paro (baby seal), which is designed to treat diseases like Alzheimer's.

- The World Robotics report 2019 shows a new record stock of about 300,000 operational industrial robots in the Republic of Korea in 2018. Within five years, South Korea has doubled its count of robots. The country ranked third following China and Japan in 2018. But the dynamics of robot installations have decreased in recent years, and for 2019 a continued decrease is expected. However, South Korea is affected by the US-China trade dispute, but there could be positive and negative effects: China is a famous export destination for Korea's intermediate products. The conflict is expected to result in decreasing demand from China. In contrast, Korean products might substitute certain Chinese products.



Competitive Landscape



The robotics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players such as Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, etc. currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

