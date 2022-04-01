Connected Enterprise Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:14:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Connected Enterprise Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The Connected Enterprise Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 24% during the forecast period . The primary driver for the adoption of connected enterprises across the globe is due to the increase in the adoption of the automation solutions across the various end-user verticals.



- Industrial companies aim to deliver customers high-quality products and deliver them on time. They are seeking to increase production capabilities and quickly introduce new products to the marketplace.

- Manufacturing and energy companies have a strong desire to adopt digital technology. The driving factors are automated routines, asset optimization, and operating efficiencies, central manufacturing concerns, which are all key aspects of being connected.

- The Internet of Things (IoT) has a significant impact on transforming multiple industries by forging real-time connections between machinery, environmental conditions, people, and business processes. Implementing comprehensive IoT solutions can be challenging, however, and is even more complicated when the operation takes place underground.

- IoT technology has become a keystone for the various organization to digitally transform, thus, empowering them to upgrade existing processes by creating and tracking new business models. Enterprises have been looking at IoT as the key enabler to augment digital transformation and to unlock the operational efficiencies, which has been significantly aiding the market for the connected enterprise.

- A significant share of the demand is expected to drive by manufacturing industries, energy, business mobility, healthcare, and supply chain. According to a Tech Pro survey conducted in January 2019, the industries are eagerly approaching IIoT adoption; 82% of the survey respondents had either implemented IIoT, were running a pilot project or considered implementation.

- Further, the increasing initiatives of Smart Cities have also encouraged the Energy & Utility industry to incorporated connected devices. For instance, the European Union as directive requires all of its EU member states to roll out smart electricity meters to 80% of consumers by the end of 2020. Due to such developments, the countries are increasingly adopting smart metering solutions; for instance, according to the Department for business, energy, & Industrial Strategy, in the UK at the end of 2019, there were 16.5 million smart and advanced meters operating across Great Britain, 30% of all meters are operating in smart mode. Further, an increase in advancements is encouraging fully connected environment, thereby driving the market for the connected enterprise.

- Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the human resource crunch observed by enterprises in industries is expected to further influence the adoption of connected enetrprise over the period of the next two years.

- The outbreak of the pandemic virus in the Asia-pacific region influenced healthcare space significantly, and hospitals and healthcare enterprises that adopted automation solutions observed the benefits during the period of crisis and resource crunch. For instance, Uipath developed UiPath Health Screening Bot, which was developed post SARS-CoV spread was launched in the region and was pivotal in spreading the awareness and offering automated responses. Coronavirus outbreak is expected to bring upon the healthcare technology revolution. Further, the positive results from the adopted automation solutions would encourage the enterprises to shift for fully automated environment which is anticipated to drive the demand for the connected enterprise market.



Key Market Trends



Retail & Ecommerce to Register Significant Growth



- The increasing adoption of the IoT across the supply chain is driving the connected retail environment. The emergence of IoT in retail space has drastically changed the retail market. With the increasing retail sales, the integration of IoT sensors in different consumer electronics will enable retailers to understand and monitor consumer behavior, collect data, and enhance the consumer experience, which is a significant motto of the connected retail market.

- Further, retailers are now finding ways to connect with customers to enhance the in-store experience. For instance, location-based beacon technology enables retailers to connect with customers when they enter the store. Departmental stores such as Hudson's Bay and Lord & Taylor are utilizing Apple's iBeacon technology and a mobile networking platform, called Swirl, to send personalized promotions to customers who have downloaded the app of that particular brand.

- The growing number of warehouses is making the retail sector use automated solutions to perform the tasks more efficiently and effectively. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of warehouses in the US was 18,182 in 2018. According to a study conducted by Zebra Technologies on the retail sector's expected future trends revealed that around 60% of the retailers are expected to adopt automation across all the key functions by 2021. This is anticipated to drive the demand for market studied.



North America to Hold Major Share



- Due to the technological advancements and availability of the top IoT vendors and advanced infrastructure in the region, North America is anticipated to dominate the significant portion of the Connected Enterprise market due to the significant drive for the industry 4.0 across the region.

- For instance, in June 2019, Schneider Electric, launched Smart Factory in the US to demonstrate in real-time how its EcoStruxure architecture and related suite of offerings can help increase operational efficiency and reduce costs for its customers.

- The increasing initiatives by the government and the regulated authorities to boost the adoption of the connected environment across the various industries is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The 2018 Management Agenda and the Fiscal Year 2020 United States Budget Plan, called out automation as a tool for agencies to use and explore to address staffing and budgeting issues to deliver better services to the public.

- Further, automation is empowering small American businesses to compete on par with deep-rooted rivals around the world. The United States is likewise one of the largest automotive markets globally and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the substantial revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector.​

- Also, the formation of the "Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)" in the United States, an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in emerging technologies. This has aided the country to substantially gain a competitive edge in the global economy.​

- According to MAPI, US manufacturing production is predicted to increase by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021, which will further enhance the adoption of automation and control technologies in the country, thereby augmenting the market for the connected enterprise.



Competitive Landscape



The market for connected enterprise market is witnessing an increase in competition owing to the presence and entry of players in the market operating in domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, IBM Corporation, among others.



- October 2019 - KPMG partnered with Salesforce to power its Connected Enterprise digital transformation offering. The offering is anticipated to leverage Salesforce to align client operations and drive an integrated customer journey.

- September 2019 - Ericsson announced its first 5G smart factory in the US would be located in Lewisville, Texas. The facility has received a direct investment from the Swedish telecom of roughly USD 100 million and is anticipated to open in 2020 and will produce advanced antenna system radios to enable rapid 5G deployments.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions in Process Indsutries

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of IoT Among Businesses

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Deployment of the Hardware and Software Supporting Connected Enterprise

4.3.2 Growing Security Concerns Regarding the Collected Data from End to End of the System

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Offering

5.1.1 Platform**

5.1.1.1 Device Management

5.1.1.2 Connectivity Management

5.1.1.3 Other Platforms

5.1.2 Solution**

5.1.2.1 Manufacturing Execution System

5.1.2.2 Enterprise Infrastructure Management

5.1.2.3 Customer Experience Management

5.1.2.4 Remote Monitoring System

5.1.2.5 Asset Performance Management

5.1.2.6 Other Solutions (Streaming Analytics, Mobile Workforce Management, Security Solutions)

5.1.3 Service**

5.1.3.1 Managed

5.1.3.2 Professional

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Retail & Ecommerce

5.2.3 Energy & Utility

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Oil & Gas

5.2.6 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals (Government, Media & Entertainment)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 General Electric Company

6.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.6 Verizon Communications, Inc.

6.1.7 HARMAN International Industries Ltd.

6.1.8 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

6.1.9 PTC Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



