Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis Foreacst 2022-2031

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. IIoT integration may expand with LED light penetration. By integrating Wi-Fi boosters, sensors that can detect airborne pollutants, or RFID tags or volumetric sensors that can measure storage capacity and product volume, LED lighting can become an integral part of an IIoT solution that enhances overall productivity and visibility in hazardous locations.



- Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in industrial and infrastructure development supported by an increase in demand for industrial products, global investments, and technological advancements. This growth has triggered the need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across hazardous areas.

- According to the National Beareau of Statistics, the total amount of oil processed for 2019 reached 651.98 Million Tonnes, or about 13.04 million barrels per day (bpd). The growth in the petroleum industry is mainly due to the start-up of two new refineries by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which has also planned to open six new refineries in the year 2020. Thus, there is a high demand for hazardous lighting in the country, especially for LED lighting, as China has a growing need in the LED market.

- According to a report by CPhI, Japan is the second fastest-growing mature pharmaceutical market. The growth in the market is due to favorable government actions and a rise in dose formulations and generics market. This may in turn, increase the demand for lighting in hazardous locations in Japan's pharmaceutical industry.

- Asia-Pacific region is among the fastest developing region with technical developments, economic growth and innovations. With an intense penetration of LEDs in countries like China, India, Japan and, South Korea, progressive initiatives have been taken in the adoption of Smart lighting solutions for hazardous areas.

- As Covid-19 has affected the supply chain of LED manufacturers in the region, the prices of LEDs can be expected to rise in the near future. With almost all the industries shut down, the coupled effect with increased prices will affect the demand of Hazardous Lighting.



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand for Cost-effective LED Lighting Solutions



- LEDs operate on a lower wattage and consume less energy than older lighting technologies in hazardous areas. LEDs help in cutting down utility costs, which is important for any location, especially for a large locations with a lot of fixtures installed.

- With lower voltage, the LED lighting provides higher lumen output , which can avoid accidents, lower heat as 80% of the energy from LEDs is consumed to create illumination, durability as LEDs last four times longer than other options, and better versatility in specs.

- According to United Nations report, Asia stands out as the region with highest gains in electricity savings and avoids CO2 emmissions. UNEP in the frame of enlighten program estimates that in the absence of new policies, 57% of the lighting energy demand would come from Asia. Therefore developments in Asia are critical for LED market growth.

- The operational costs of the LEDs, when compared to other lighting technologies, is less than 50%. Asia-Pacific region has been exporting to European region, MEA region and North American region,etc. Thus savings in utility helps in profitability and expansion of production.



Competitive Landscape



The market for Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market is highly fragmented as the market is highly competitive, with many players in the market. The key players in the market include R. Stahl Pte Ltd., ABB Asia Pte Ltd., Hubbell Asia Ltd.



- May 2020- Dialight, a global leader in hazardous LED lighting upgraded their Vigilant Light and Safesight Area Light with Universal Mounting Adaptor(UMA) allows stock flexibility offered to distributors for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing, and heavy industrial applications.

- June 2019- R. Stahl launched new lighting series, Tranberg Blueline, which offers navigation lights, searchlights, floodlights, and deck lights for all kind of vessels. Typically used in marine lighting, the products reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

