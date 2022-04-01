Ag-Pro Expands to Northwest Ohio With the Acquisition of Findlay Implement Company

Ag-Pro is excited to announce the acquisition of Findlay Implement Company on March 16, 2022. Findlay Implement Company ("FIC") was founded in 1972 and operated eight John Deere dealership locations across Northwest Ohio.
James Groover, CEO of Ag-Pro, commented, "Moving into Ohio in 2018 was a pivotal growth opportunity for Ag-Pro, and the expansion into Northwest Ohio only solidifies our commitment to the customers. Remaining family-owned and -operated has enabled us to maintain our agility while continuing to grow our customer support resources and skillsets as we expand. We will leverage these resources across our 35 Ohio locations to provide customers with an enhanced level of support."
Ag-Pro now serves customers in Ohio cultivating approximately 5.5 million acres of cropland. Ag-Pro's expansion will provide customers across Ohio with access to a large number of service technicians and a wide variety of inventory. With lagging supply chain impacts limiting both parts and whole goods availability across the industry, Ag-Pro will be well-positioned to support customers across the state.
About Ag-Pro
Ag-Pro was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, Georgia. As a John Deere dealer, Ag-Pro operates 80 locations offering a full line of lawn and garden, compact construction, small ag and large ag equipment along with the aftermarket parts and service support to accompany it.
With over 1,600 employees, Ag-Pro serves a diverse customer base across seven states and strives to provide customers with the highest level of service. Learn more at www.agproco.com.
Media Contact:
Tyler Cannada
Corporate Marketing Manager
Tcannada@agproco.com
