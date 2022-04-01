The Residential Real Estate Council Announces New Partnership With MoxiWorks to Help Independent Brokerages Succeed

CHICAGO - April 1, 2022 - (

The Residential Real Estate Council is proud to announce a new collaboration with MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, that will provide services to broker/owner clients under the Council's Broker Solutions umbrella. The services will include a suite of tools that will help brokerages reach a new level of success.

Through this partnership, Broker Solutions will be targeting independent brokerages with less than 150 agents and providing them with an integrated technology solution to help them attract and retain top talent. The collaboration will include many services including:

MoxiEngage : The CRM built specifically for real estate agents.

: The CRM built specifically for real estate agents. MoxiPresent : The "more than a CMA" interactive presentation tool.

: The "more than a CMA" interactive presentation tool. MoxiHub: An intranet connecting your entire brokerage.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with MoxiWorks furthering the Broker Solutions mission to support small to mid-size offices through the provision of tools and resources that will ensure they remain competitive in their markets," says Lana Vukovljak, CEO of the Residential Real Estate Council.

As the program grows, the Council will look to add subsequent services through MoxiWorks and expand the partnership with services through MoxiImpress, MoxiTalent, and MoxiWebsites, which are currently an add-on cost to customers with the agreement.

"It's been so great working alongside the Residential Real Estate Council on this initiative," said Jim Crisera, Chief Operating Officer for MoxiWorks. "We want brokerage businesses of all sizes to thrive through technology and we're grateful to work with RRC on Broker Solutions to make that a reality."

A longtime leader in educational offerings and business tools for residential real estate agents, RRC developed Broker Solutions with one idea in mind - that all broker/owners should have access to the same resources as the major corporations.

Since its launch last spring, in-house consultants have helped resolve HR matters that broker-owners aren't able to address effectively on their own. Solutions are customized based on individual brokerage needs, covering everything from talent acquisition and training to leadership development and employee relations.

For more information about Broker Solutions, please visit crs.com/broker-solutions.

For information on membership at the Residential Real Estate Council, please visit crs.com/membership.

ABOUT RRC & Broker Solutions

The Residential Real Estate Council is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 28,000 members supporting them with education, networking events, and practitioner-developed 2021 to offer education, HR services, and business resources catered specifically to independent broker/owners, and supporting their needs in the marketplace.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 800 brokerages and more than 400,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 20% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54% while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 100 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

