Metawalls Announces Grand Unveiling of Decentraland Exhibition and NFT Platform

Join the Metawalls team for its maiden Decentraland exhibition and NFT Platform release inside the metaverse, celebrating the grand opening of its virtual NFT art space.

Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Metawalls, a Berlin-based metaverse platform, aims to bring modern art and culture to the metaverse. Metawalls aims to share Berlin's unique culture with a global digital audience, and its Decentraland exhibition and NFT platform are the first steps in that direction.

On April 8th, Metawalls will open the Embassy to the public, allowing them to experience the space for the first time. There will be a physical event and a Decentraland event for those who can not attend physically. There will also be a discussion about the Web 3 space's opportunities and challenges. Furthermore, over 30 NFTs in various formats will be available for collectors, including CO-NFTs (collective ownership NFTs), editions, twins, and collectibles. Most of them are Genesis Drops, so it will be an opportunity to own the first editions of incredible artists ready to rock the NFT space.

Metawalls will be launching Embassy, a Metaverse space to bring together artists, innovators, and collectors while also accelerating the promotion of art, freedom, and inclusivity. Jim Avignon, Caro Pepe, Anne Bengard, Vidam, Ron Miller, Jadore, Marina Zumi, Bustart, Rabea Senftenberg, Sam Crew, Herr von Bias, Hülpman, Sr. Papa Chango, Vera Kochubey, Michael Sebastian Haas, Carolina Amaya, FIZ, and Rommy González are among the artists who will collaborate with Metawalls.

The Embassy will be located in Decentraland and will be approximately 48 meters tall, redefining the digital experience for collectors and artists alike with the platform's immersive features. Furthermore, through the Embassy, Metawalls can attract more of Berlin's art, creativity, and culture to the blockchain, thereby releasing more community, equality, solidarity, and humanity into the universe. The Embassy's design and architecture share characteristics with Berlin's physical art space, such as openness, edginess, and a clash of styles and movements.

For Genesis community CO-NFT Shareholders planning to attend the Berlin event, they must RSVP at welcome@metawalls.io (the event link). Genesis community CO-NFT shareholders will be granted access by showing their wallet address at the location.

Contact Metawalls via the following channels for more information about the project:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Metawalls_bln?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/y6qQZhV5rv

Media Contact:

Metawalls

Ania Pilipenko

Email: welcome@metawalls.io

