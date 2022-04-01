India Desalination Systems Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:39:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Desalination Systems Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for desalination system is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising gap between water supply and demand in the country. Moreover, the increase in population has also escalated the demand for pure water supply in the country and hence it is expected to increase the growth of the market studied. However, the growing environmental concerns regarding the use of desalination systems are expected to foil the market growth during the forecast period.



- The use of desalination systems for the municipal segment is projected to have a significantly higher share in the market.



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand from Municipal Segment



- Municipal application is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the India desalination system market during the forecast timeframe.

- India is witnessing a dire water shortage especially of drinking water as present sources both surface and groundwater are becoming increasingly stressed. The water consumption rate in the country is increasing continuously every year. The overall demand for water in 2025 and 2050 is expected to reach 843 BCM and 1,180 BCM respectively.

- Municipalities have taken up the responsibility to treat seawater and generate potable water so that people can get access to clean drinking water.

- In 2019, Metrowater announced its plan to install two new desalination plants with a capacity of 150 million litres and 400 million litres respectively. This was a result of the recent hydrological drought situation that the Chennai encounter during peak summer and subsequent months.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the desalination systems market in the country during the forecast period.



Membrane Technology to Dominate the Country



- In India, the market share of the reverse osmosis technology is anticipated to constitute about 34% of the water purifier market in the country by 2021. The Indian market for water purifiers is expected to increase to a value of USD 4.1 billion by 2024.

- Moreover, nanofiltration membranes are used significantly to reduce the odor, color, hardness and separate heavy metal ions from water systems.

- In 2020, the bottled water segment is projected to be USD 6.178 billion in India and is predicted to annually at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 to 2023.

- The demand for drinking water in India is forecasted to be 73 billion cubic meters in 2025 and is anticipated to reach 102 billion cubic meters by 2050.

- Thus, rising demand for water from various industries coupled with government support is expected to drive the market studied in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market India desalination system is partially consolidated. Some of the players in the market include Suez SA, Hyflux Ltd, Veolia Environnement SA, Aquatech International LLC, and IDE Technologies Ltd.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Gap Between Water Supply And Demand

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Environmental Concerns

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Landscape

4.6 Overview of Wind Energy Industry in India



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Thermal Technology

5.1.1.1 Multi-stage Flash Distillation (MSF)

5.1.1.2 Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

5.1.1.3 Vapor Compression Distillation

5.1.2 Membrane Technology

5.1.2.1 Electrodialysis (ED)

5.1.2.2 Electrodialysis Reversal (EDR)

5.1.2.3 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

5.1.2.4 Other Membrane Technologies (Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Microfiltration)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Municipal

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Other Applications



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abengoa.

6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.4.4 Hyflux Ltd

6.4.5 IDE Technologies Ltd

6.4.6 Ion Exchange

6.4.7 Suez SA

6.4.8 Thermax Limited

6.4.9 VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

6.4.10 Veolia Environnement SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Potential Integration of Desalination with Renewable Energy

