Cytology Brushes Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period Foreacst 2022-2031

The cytology brushes market was anticipated to register a CAGR of nearly 5.2% during the forecast period.



- Growing prevalence of various lifestyle associated with chronic diseases, such as urological disorders and cancer, and increasing emphasis on early detection, are some of the factors expected to drive the overall market growth.

- According to the World Health Organization, Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases in 2018 representing 6.6% of all female cancers.

- The requirement of cytology brush for collection of exfoliated cell samples is mounting due to the growing occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide. They are critical during cancer screening as it supports precise cell collection, accurate examination, and reliable diagnostics by reducing intervention time and risk. It is the safest, simplest, and quickest means of diagnosing diseases through analysis at a cellular level. Thus, broader range of application of these brushes govern the market growth.

- Technological advancement, such as effective in collecting specimens from the endo-cervical region, tiny nylon bristles, and soft brush head measures, is a pivotal aspect.



- The tendency of the older population being prone to diseases, such as urinary incontinence, respiratory ailments, and increasing patient population base is likely to augment market demand. Government bodies play a critical part in the growth of the product market as they facilitate increase in demand by spending in health infrastructure, crafting improved reimbursement packages, setting competitive prices and encouraging research and development.

- Improvements in medical standards and facilities, changing technological trends are factors expected to promote growth in this market.

- However, inadequacy in skilled professionals to perform sample collections using cytology brushes may restrict the market.



Key Market Trends



The Gynecological Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period



- The gynecological segment is expected to dominate the cytology brush market through the forecast period. Growing prevalence of gynecological diseases and conditions, such as cervical cancer, uterine cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, vaginal melanoma, extended bleeding, and irregular menstrual cycles, are primarily resulting in increased demand for cytology brush in the gynecological treatments.

- As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in 2019, over 12,590 women died due to uterine or endometrial cancer in the United States. Rising awareness and preventive check-ups to avoid late phase diagnosis are estimated to increase the number of visits. This, in turn, will stir up the demand for cytology brushes.

- Furthermore, the soaring volume of surgical procedures with growing usage of single-use products is expected to bolster the demand for these products. Frequent introduction of technically advanced products is likely to spur the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



North America Represents the Largest Market and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth.



North America dominates the market and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Significant awareness about chronic ailments and regular health screening, favorable government reimbursement policies, and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are key factors promoting the use of cytology brush in the North America region.



In addition, the United States exhibits a large pool of local manufacturers offering a vast portfolio of products developed specifically for cytology applications. Furthermore, approvals and commercialization of products in the region, R&D activities by educational institutes and industry players, and high healthcare spending are some secondary factors contributing to the revenue generated in this region.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Due to the large geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle, and socioeconomic conditions, there is a high incidence of chronic diseases across the Asia Pacific region. Hence, larger target population, increase in awareness about screening, and investment of multinational companies in this region are some of the factors expected to boost the regional market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



This industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several local players. The major players include companies, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook, Olympus America, and Telemed Systems Inc.



These companies are actively involved in product innovations and technological advancements, to ensure better recognition and push product sales. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation launched RX Cytology Brush. It is wire-guided cytology Brush having a double-lumen wire-guided catheter for the collection of cells and the detection of malignant neoplasms in the biliary duct.

