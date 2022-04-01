Liver Fluke Treatment Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:20:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Liver Fluke Treatment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The liver fluke treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Liver flukes are parasites that can cause a disease called fascioliasis in humans, cattle, and sheep. The liver fluke infection is caused by worms such as Fasciola hepatica and Fasciola gigantica. Infections in humans usually occur after eating contaminated raw or undercooked freshwater fish or watercress. Liver fluke infected individuals mostly don't show any symptoms, and sometimes symptoms arise related to the biliary system. In rare cases, long-term complications can also develop. Some of the signs of liver fluke infection are abdominal pain, malaise, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, fever, and decreased appetite and weight loss.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fascioliasis occurs in many areas of the world, a common liver fluke of sheep and cattle. Moreover, fascioliasis is more common and widespread in animals than in people. Even so, the number of infected people is thought to exceed two million worldwide. In addition, as per the study published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, estimates the prevalence of 2.6 million infected and 91 million at risk of developing an infection, worldwide.



Increasing cases of liver fluke infection in humans and animals and growing awareness of liver fluke infections among the population are the key driving factors in the liver fluke treatment market.



Triclabendazole Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Liver Fluke Treatment Market



- Triclabendazole is a benzimidazole compound used routinely in veterinary practice for the treatment of fascioliasis. In the year 1997, after clinical trials using triclabendazole for the treatment of fascioliasis, the World Health Organization (WHO), recommended that the drug be placed on the Essential Drugs List.

- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), estimates worldwide at least 2.4 million people are infected with fascioliasis in more than 70 countries, with several million at risk. In addition, infection is present in domestic animals in almost all countries where cattle and sheep are reared.

- The triclabendazole segment holds a significant market share in the liver fluke treatment market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period.

- Moreover, triclabendazole is highly effective compared to other drugs, and it is considered first-line therapy against liver fluke infections by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global liver fluke treatment market due to the increasing prevalence of Fasciola hepatica infections in cattle and sheep in this region. As per the study published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, estimates that veterinary disease is prevalent in multiple areas in the United States and maybe expanding. Moreover, a high prevalence of Fasciola hepatica infections in cattle in California and in some areas, 90% of adult cattle are infected with Fasciola hepatica. Furthermore, an increase in research and development for liver fluke treatment is also fueling the overall regional market's growth.

Competitive Landscape



The liver fluke treatment market is competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the leading market players include Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Endo International Plc (Par Pharmaceutical), Romark Laboratories, L.C, Zoetis Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Schering-Plough Corporation, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

