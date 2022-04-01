Fully Automated Coagulometer Market : Industry Analysis and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:18:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fully Automated Coagulometer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The fully automated coagulometer is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders and developing products.
- Hemophilia is a type of blood disorder which is inherited, it prevents the blood from clotting. According to the World Federation of Haemophilia data, in 2018, around 210,454 people worldwide were diagnosed with hemophilia.
- Moreover, von willebrand disease prevalent cases were accounted to be approximately 78,547 and other bleed disorders were around 48,640. This is expected to boost the demand for fully automated coagulometer. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to obstruct the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Hospital Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Fully Automated Market
- The increasing number of hospitals and it's developing infrastructure is increasing the demand for fully automated coagulometer devices. According to the American Hospital Association, there are around 5,198 community hospitals in the United States. Furthermore, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the government of United States spent around 4.6% more in 2018 than the preceding year for improving the healthcare infrastructure.
- Also, the increasing adoption of point of care testing by hospitals due to its rapid diagnosis and results, is expected to fuel the demand of fully automated coagulometer.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to hold a major market share in the market due to the increasing burden of diseases related to blood and cardiovascular. According to the data published by the World Federation of Haemophilia in 2018, around 36,262 people were found to be suffering from some of the other blood disorders in the United States. Furthermore, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, around 18.2 million people aged 20 & above suffered from coronary artery disease. Hence, this factor is expected to drive the fully automated coagulometer market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Product launches and strategic alliances by companies are expected to drive the fully automated analyzer market growth. In 2017, Instrument Laboratory acquired Accriva Diagnostics for extending its product line into point of care diagnostics of coagulation and anti-platelet therapy. Furthermore, in 2018, Horiba introduced fully automated coagulometers, Yumizen G800 for laboratories, and Yumizen G1550 for clinical laboratories with a high workload. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are HemoSonics LLC, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Erba Group, Sysmex, Instrumentation Laboratory, Horiba, Haemonetics Corporation, and Grifols SA.
